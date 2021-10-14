Below Deck Med reunion spoilers: Season 6 cast looks for virtual chat revealed

The Lady Michelle crew ditches the uniform for comfort and style on the Season 6 reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean reunion spoilers have revealed the Season 6 cast looks for the upcoming virtual chat.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med is winding down with only one episode left and then the reunion show. There’s a lot for the Lady Michelle crew to unpack after a roller coaster of a season, filled with drama.

Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Mathew Shea, chief stew Katie Flood, bosun Malia White, Courtney Veale, Lloyd Spencer, Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers, David Pascoe, and Delaney Evans are getting together virtually with host Andy Cohen to dish all their crazy season.

Lexi Wilson will not be at the event. The news shouldn’t surprise anyone because Lexi has repeatedly said she wouldn’t be there. Those who want to hear the fired stew’s side of the story can do so with a personal Cameo request.

Never fear, though. Just because Lexi isn’t in attendance doesn’t mean the crew won’t talk about her. After all, a good portion of the drama was because of her.

Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion cast looks

Since the reunion is done via Zoom, not everyone has full-on glam looks or has even shared their entire outfit. However, Bravo Insider did get a glimpse at what the Lady Michelle crew wore to the reunion show.

Captain Sandy is decked out in a black leather jacket that gives off vintage rocker vibes. Malia went for the girl next door look, donning a cute black top, while showing off her new darker hairstyle.

Katie went for a more glam style wearing a cute short emerald-green dress tie dress with flowing sleeves. Courtney slays in a little black dress with sheer sleeves. Delaney chose a form-fitting sleeveless printed floor-length dress.

The deck team went for more casual attire for the reunion show. David has on a light blue dress shirt, while Lloyd rocks navy shorts and a long sleeve printed dress shirt. Zee opted for a fun button-down shirt with jeans.

Finally, chef Mathew went full-on casual in a tie-dyed t-shirt.

What can fans expect from the Season 6 reunion show?

Even without Lexi, the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 reunion show will be explosive.

David and Delaney had a recent Instagram feud that no doubt be discussed. Malia and Captain Sandy’s blow-up should be addressed too.

Let’s not forget all the drama chef Mathew brought. His drinking and continuous need for approval will certainly be discussed too.

It’s not all bad. The Season 6 crew bond was one of the closest in the franchise history. They had a lot of time and even spent time together in Split after the show finished filming.

All of that and more will be dished at the Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion show. Check out all the crew’s looks here.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.