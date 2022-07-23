Below Deck Med pals Anastasia Surmava and Aesha Scott reunite, hang with Season 7 cast member

Aesha and Anastasia hang in NYC. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean pals, Aesha Scott and Anastasia Surmava reunite and hang out with a Season 7 cast member too.

Anastasia and Aesha met while working on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4. The two of them and chief stew Hannah Ferrier developed a super tight bond on the show.

Aesha has gone on to appear on Season 5 of Below Deck Med and help launch Below Deck Down Under in the chief stew role. However, Anastasia has left reality television and yachting behind for life as an entrepreneur.

It’s been a long time since these brunette beauties have seen each other face to face. That changed this weekend when they reunited in New York City for a little girl’s trip.

They had a lot to celebrate and not just their reuniting. Anastasia wed her long-time love, Will Higginson, a couple of weeks ago.

The trip comes hot on the heels of Aesha making waves on Watch What Happens Live due to her stunning outfit and John Mayer on her arm.

On Friday, both Anastasia and Aesha took to Instagram to share a video of themselves reuniting for the first time in four years. There was a lot of screaming, hugging, and jumping up and down going on in the footage.

“REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD,” Anastasia wrote as the caption before giving a shout-out to their hotel, CIVILIAN Hotel, in the NYC theater district.

The comments section was flooded with happiness over this joyous video of Aesha and Anastasia reuniting. Their good friend Below Deck Med alum Hannah was one of the first to reply to the IG post.

“Omgggg – I am having the worst FOMO of my life 😢😢😢 I love you both so much and wish I was there!!” Hannah expressed.

Anastasia was quick to respond to Hannah, expressing how much she wished Hannah was with them too.

Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Aesha Scott and Anastasia Surmava hang with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cast member

Later the two pals were joined by Below Deck Med Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen, who lives in New York City. Aesha met Kyle when she was on WWHL with Captain Sandy Yawn, and Kyle was in the audience.

Kyle documented his hang with Anastasia and Aesha on Instagram, sharing photos of them laughing, posing, and getting their drink on.

“Honestly I don’t think NYC has seen better with my Below Deck Med OG’s,” Kyle captioned the social media post.

It was a Below Deck Mediterranean reunion this weekend when Aesha Scott and Anastasia Surmava finally reunited after four years of not seeing each other. They made it a Below Deck family affair when they spent time with Kyle from Below Deck Med Season 7.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.