Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott sizzles in tight orange cut-out dress with John Mayer arm candy

Aesha traded in her chief stew uniform for a little glam. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott sizzled in a tight orange cut-out dress with John Mayer on her arm as she walked a red carpet.

No, Aesha and John are not dating. The Below Deck Mediterranean alum is perfectly happy with her long-time love Scott Dobbo, who was with her on her latest trip to New York City.

This week, Aesha was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Captain Sandy Yawn. John, a close friend of Andy’s, was the bartender for the episode.

Aesha was on the show to promote Below Deck Down Under Season 1 dropping on Bravo. Captain Sandy was there to help launch Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

As for John, he appeared to be there simply to have fun with Andy. The host couldn’t stop asking his friend questions and included him in the conversation with the guests.

Ahead of the taping, John and Aesha had a couple of laughs on the WWHL red carpet.

Aesha Scott rocks a tight orange cut-out dress with John Mayer on her arm

The brunette beauty took to Instagram after her WWHL appearance to share a few photos with her fans.

Aesha wore a shiny orange one-shoulder dress that hugged her in all the right places. Two small cut-outs teased Aesha’s toned abs with an updo to complete her glam look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Three images made up her Instagram share, and they all featured John. In one shot, they looked at the camera arm in arm. Another one had Aesha cracking up laughing at something John said to her.

The final picture gives fans a more full view of Aesha’s outfit while cell phones capture her and John on the red carpet.

“Absolutely fizzing!!! 🧡🧡🧡 HMU by the most amazing talented human @carolinemakeuptime Dress by the epic @wayfclothing supplied by @hassoncosta showroom,” captioned the post.

Other hot shots from John Mayer and Aesha Scott’s Watch What Happens Live appearance

The official Twitter account for WWHL shared a video of Aesha strutting her stuff in the smoking hot orange dress. Aesha did the perfect runway walk, revealing the back side of the dress and her funky orange heels that tied around her ankles.

Captain Sandy got in on the action by resharing Aesha’s sweet message about their fun night on the show.

Awww…thank you Aesha. Same to you and what a pleasure to watch you take on the Chief Stew position on #BelowDeckDownUnder. You deserve all of it! 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/bEXMm78nkr — Captain Sandy Yawn (@CaptSandyYawn) July 12, 2022

The Watch What Happens Live After Show had Aesha and John exchanging some witty banter and Andy teasing John.

Aesha Scott was on fire the other night in her stunning orange dress and John Mayer as arm candy. Be sure to catch the Below Deck Med alum in her new role as chief stew as Below Deck Down Under officially comes to Bravo.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is also streaming on Peacock.