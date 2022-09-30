Below Deck Med: Natalya Scuder opens up about Storm Smith relationship, reveals where they stand today

Natalya talks what happened to the watch Storm gave her on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Natalya Scudder has opened up about her relationship with Storm Smith on the show, even sharing if they still talk today.

Storm and Natalya have been one of the boatmances on Below Deck Med Season 7.

They have experienced some tense moments in the past couple of episodes as the season begins to wind down.

They are no longer a couple, with Storm dating someone new.

When Natalya stopped by Watch What Happens Live this week, she spilled some tea on her romance with Storm.

The brunette beauty slayed in a belly-baring outfit as she spoke her truth to host Andy Cohen.

Natalya Scudder opens up about Storm Smith romance

As Below Deck Mediterranean viewers will recall, Storm gifted Natalya a very nice watch that she loved but it also made her feel a little uneasy. Natalya felt Storm was moving too fast for her.

Andy brought up the watch on WWHL, asking if the brunette beauty kept the gift or gave it back.

“I actually have it in my bag. So, yes, I have it. I wear it sometimes, depending on the outfit. But I can’t actually read the time,” she expressed to the host.

Natalya also set the record straight regarding how she really felt when Storm said he was going to get a tattoo of her name. At the time, the idea freaked Natalya out with her spilling it was just too much too soon.

It seems the stew has changed her tune because Natalya told Andy she thought it was “thrilling” and that she was “excited. Natalya even teased that Storm may still get it before the season ends.

"I say things how it is, but I do look back at it and think, 'Wow! I maybe don't need to be a bitch.'" #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vyoU6JhFIu — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 27, 2022

Where do Below Deck Med stars Storm Smith and Natalya Scudder stand today?

As mentioned above, Storm and Natalya are not a couple that doesn’t mean there’s any bad blood between them. Storm shared an Instagram Q&A session where he was asked about Natalya.

The bosun revealed life took them in different directions, and he wishes her all the best. Storm remarked he will always appreciate their time together.

Natalya reshared his answer adding her own two cents.

“Guys please understand that you only see small parts of our day. Storm and I have so many good memories and I appreciate him. Please remember it’s TV and keep any nasty opinions to yourself…. & if you feel you can’t then please unfollow me,” she wrote before thanking those who have been so positive.

The stew also shared a couple of her own photos from their time on the show, reiterating they had such a good time together filming the show.

With the season coming to a close Below Deck Mediterranean fans will get to see how things play out with Storm Smith and Natalya Scudder.

Natalya teased on WWHL that some tensions arise between Storm and his good friend Zee Dempers. She also revealed that she’s very happy for Storm in his new romance.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.