Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder and Below Deck Down Under’s Magda Ziomek take on NYC in belly-baring outfits

Below Deck Mediterranean star Natalya Scudder and Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek took on NYC in belly-baring outfits for a fun night.

The two ladies are both appearing on their respective shows on Bravo.

Natalya’s dealing with crew drama and boatmance with Storm Smith on Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 with Magda debuted on Peacock but is currently playing out on Bravo, giving new life to the show.

Magda and Natalya were in New York City last night to appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Both ladies brought their fashion A-game and looked fabulous chatting with the host.

Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder stuns for WHHL

Natalya shared several photos on Instagram Stories last night showing off her gorgeous look and all the fun she had too.

In one group of photos, Natalya gave fans a closer look at her outfit. Natalya rocked a pair of cream loose-fitting pants with a sleeved crop top that hit below her chest, revealing her toned tunny. She wore a matching chocker around her neck too.

One photo featured Natalya from the waist up with her hands in the air as she looked down. The second one had her striking a pose and sharing more of her stunning outfit. A close-up side view was the last shot as Natalya gave a shout-out to her glam squad.

That’s not all either. The brunette beauty also gave a look at some of the fun she had at Watch What Happens Live. Natalya was laughing in a chair backstage in one picture.

There were also two more photos of Natalya giving different views of her stunning outfit.

Below Deck Down Under’ star Magda Ziomek rocks green belly-baring dress

Magda was a fashionista for the evening too. She used Instagram to show off her long green dress.

Using a video of her on the red carpet, Magda struck a pose to reveal several cut-outs in her dress, including the front and back mid-section. Magda was all smiles for the camera while filling the caption section with praise for her glam team and reflecting on the dream-worthy moment.

Later Natalya used Instagram Stores to show off pictures of the good time she and Magda had at the show. There was one of the two of them standing backstage in their jaw-dropping outfits.

Another image featured them having fun as they stuck their behinds toward the camera, with Magda blowing a kiss and Natalya cracking up laughing. The final one was a shot of the two of them on the red carpet.

Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek and Below Deck Med beauty, Natalya Scudder were visions as they brought their fashionista styles to New York City and WWHL.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock. Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.