Below Deck Med: Malia White reacts to Captain Sandy Yawn fight, calls it ‘brutal’

Malia got candid on what it was like to be on the receiving end of Captain Sandy’s wrath on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White has reacted to her explosive fight with Captain Sandy Yawn, calling the incident brutal.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med gave fans a completely different look at the friendship between the bosun and captain. Last season they were two peas in a pod, but now they are not on the same page.

Malia revealed earlier in the season there was tension because of the Cameo video the captain did calling the bosun gay. It came out right before the show started to film.

Now, as they butt heads onscreen, Malia has opened up about the fight.

Malia White reacts to Captain Sandy Yawn fight

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Malia was put in the hot seat a couple of times. First, the host put her on the stop regarding her boyfriend, engineer Jake Baker.

Then Andy asked about the intense interaction, wanting to know Malia’s reaction to Captain Sandy unleashing her fury on her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think it was a pretty brutal reaction for, you know, everything that happened,” Malia replied. “That was pretty shocking to me. I didn’t think that you know, not reporting it right away was, like, a merit for not trusting someone. David and I never intended to hide it from her. It was one big misunderstanding.”

The bosun wasn’t trying to make excuses for her actions either when talking to the captain. Malia revealed since David Pascoe’s injury occurred on crew day off, she was simply trying to get Captain Sandy to understand why it wasn’t reported.

Malia reveals what she learned from the fight with Captain Sandy

Malia does think that the captain overreacted to the incident. However, she did admit it helped her see that the captain holds Malia to a higher standard.

“She holds me to a higher standard. And for good reason. I want to be a chief officer, and I don’t think she looks at me as just being a bosun. She’s wanting to see growth in me. So I think, you know, when she’s yelling at me, she’s kind of, like, holding me to a higher standard, which I appreciate, but in the moment I was a little frustrated,” Malia shared with Bravo Insider.

The incident didn’t have a lasting impact on Captain Sandy and Malia’s friendship. Malia recently shared they are still good friends. They may disagree or argue, but Malia still has mad respect for the captain.

Only a couple of episodes are left to air in Below Deck Med Season 6. Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn are faced with another deck crew issue, and it’s a lot worse than David Pascoe’s leg injury.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.