Below Deck Med: Malia White praises production following Lexi Wilson’s allegations she got a bad edit

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White has praised production following Lexi Wilson’s allegations she got a bad edit throughout Season 6.

The season has ended, but the drama hasn’t stopped when it comes to Lexi. Despite not being at the reunion, Lexi weighed in on it and had nothing nice to say.

Lexi has continuously declared that production gave her a bad edit to paint her as the villain. The fired stew even dragged executive producer Nadine Rajabi when she privately messaged Lexi claiming all crew was edited fairly.

Hannah Ferrier has already defended Nadine amid Lexi’s claims, and now Malia has stepped up to do the same.

Malia White praises production following Lexi Wilson’s bad edit allegations

After three seasons on Below Deck Med, Malia has become close with the production crew. At the reunion show, Malia and chief stew Katie Flood spilled production stepped in the night of the infamous crew mess fight that Lexi started.

The bosun even brought up Lexi’s claims she was giving a bad edit all season. Malia admitted Lexi’s behavior was much worse than what Below Deck Mediterranean viewers saw on screen.

In a recent Instagram post to close out the season, Malia shared photos from the last day of filming with a heartfelt message praising production.

“Some fun shots from our last day of filming! Thanks for an amazing season! A huge shout-out to the behind the camera crew & producers who make this show what it is,” the bosun captioned the social media post.

Malia also shows love to Lady Michelle crew

There’s no question that the Season 6 cast has one of the strongest bonds in the Below Deck history. Well, other than Lexi and Delaney Evans, who are not close with any of the other cast members for obvious reasons.

The Lady Michelle crew, minus Captain Sandy Yawn, even spent time in Split together after the cameras stopped rolling. Malia has continuously praised her deck crew, Lloyd Spencer, David Pascoe, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and shown love for Katie and stew Courtney Veale.

Ahead of the Season 6 reunion show, Malia gave a shout-out to her new group of friends.

“That’s a wrap on this season of Below Deck Med! This was my favorite season to film & it ended with an amazing group of new friends. Thanks for watching & for all the support!” Malia shared.

Amid Lexi Wilson’s allegations, she got a bad edit all season. Malia White has thanked production for all their hard work in making Season 6 a success.

Below Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.