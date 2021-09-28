Below Deck Med: Malia White opens up about Jake Baker romance for first time

Malia has revealed the biggest difference between Jake and her ex-chef, Tom. Pic credit: Bravo

Malia White has opened up about Jake Baker and their romance for the first time since the two met filming Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

The bosun has kept the romance on the down-low. Soon after Below Deck Med Season 6 premiered, the rumor mill began swirling that Malia and the hot engineer were dating. Jake and Malia have shared pictures of each other on social media but never tagged the other one.

Last week Malia gushed over her new man in an Instagram Story without commenting on their relationship. Thanks to a bit of probing from Andy Cohen, Malia has spilled some tea on dating Jake.

Below Deck Med’s Malia White opens up about Jake Baker romance

Malia and deckhand David Pascoe appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish everything Below Deck Mediterranean. Andy didn’t waste any time bringing up Malia’s relationship.

At first, the bosun tried to play coy and brush off the question. However, the host wasn’t going to let Malia off the hook that easy. She finally gave in, admitting that Jake was the first one to make a move.

Andy also wanted to know why the cameras never captured the budding romance.

“Cause it happened afterwards,” Malia dished.

The conversation was a little awkward because Malia didn’t want to keep playing along, but Andy pushed it. Andy asked if David got jealous of Malia and Jake.

Both Malia and David laughed that there was no jealousy at all.

Another hilarious moment of Andy’s questioning came when he asked Malia if Captain Sandy Yawn approved of engineer Jake.

“I don’t care,” the bosun quickly replied.

Did Malia reveal the biggest difference between engineer Jake and chef Tom?

In true Andy fashion, he wouldn’t let Malia stop discussing Jake without trying to get her to compare her new guy to her old one, chef Tom Checketts.

“What is the biggest difference between Jake and Tom,” Andy asked.

The question caused Malia to erupt into laughter, asking, “the biggest one?” Her response kicked off an uproar of giggles before Andy moved on to another question.

Let’s be honest, it’s pretty easy to see what Malia was insinuating with her reply.

Malia White and engineer Jake Baker from Below Deck Mediterranean are dating. The bosun confirmed the relationship while trying not to spill too many details about the romance.

The way Andy Cohen fired questions at Malia about the relationship means Below Deck Med fans can expect him to bring up the hot topic at the Season 6 reunion show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.