Below Deck Med: Malia White gushes over boyfriend Jake Baker, Katie Flood and Mathew Shea weigh in on romance

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White gushes over her boyfriend, Jake Baker. The bosun and the engineer met while filming Season 6 of the Bravo show.

Chef stew Katie Flood and chef Mathew Shea have also weighed in the romance. They confirmed that blossomed on the Lady Michelle, despite Below Deck Med viewers not seeing it play out on-screen.

Since her public break-up with chef Tom Checketts, who appeared with her on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, Malia has been mum about her dating life.

Malia gently let down deckhand David Pascoe when he expressed feelings for her. It turns out Malia’s “I want to be single” speech was just an excuse to spare David’s feelings. The bosun had her eye on another crew member, engineer Jake.

Malia White gushes over boyfriend Jake Baker from Below Deck Mediterranean

Rumors that Malia and Jake were dating gained traction shortly after Season 6 premiered. They shared a couple of photos of them together via social media before the season hit the airwaves.

Neither Jake nor Malia tagged each other in the Instagram posts, so his identity was a mystery until Below Deck Med Season 6 debuted. It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed viewers to figure out Malia’s new man was the engineer.

In a new Instagram Story, Malia shared a picture of Jake gushing over him and his recent accomplishment.

“So proud of this guy! He passed his oral exam today, becoming a Y-2 engineer. #smartandsexy” Malia wrote over a picture of Jake.

Since news of their romance has gotten out, Jake has changed his Instagram account to private. It’s another tell-tale the two are an item but want to remain out of the spotlight.

Katie Flood and chef Mathew Shea weigh in on Malia and Jake’s Below Deck Med romance

Ahead of Malia congratulating her man on a job well done, Mathew and Katie stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish Season 6 and Lexi Wilson’s firing.

During one of his infamous games, Andy asked if the crew could tell something was brewing between Malia and Jake. Both Katie and Mathew agreed the crew knew sparks were flying. They did not elaborate as Andy quickly moved on to another topic.

The cat is definitely out of the bag when it comes to Malia White dating Below Deck Mediterranean’s engineer Jake Baker. There’s no doubt Andy will bring up the romance at the Season 6 reunion show, which he teased is filming soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.