Below Deck Med: Kyle Viljoen weighs in on Natasha Webb and Dave White romance

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen has weighed in on the Season 7 romance between Natasha Webb and Dave White.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med has aired less than a handful of episodes, but it’s definitely been drama-filled.

While bosun Raygan Tyler has been a source of serious tension on the Home luxury yacht, some interior tension has mounted.

Below Deck Med viewers have learned that Natasha cheated on her ex-boyfriend with Dave when they worked on their last yacht. They agreed to keep their romance a secret for the first week of filming the show.

Dave and Natasha did a bad job of concealing their secret, with the chef basically spilling the tea on the first crew night out. Now things have drastically changed between them, and there’s still a lot of the season left to play out.

Captain Sandy Yawn recently weighed in on the boatmance of Natasha and Dave. Now Kyle has shared his thoughts on what’s clearly going to be a key storyline this season.

Kyle Viljoen weighs in on Natasha Webb and Dave White romance

Stew Kyle has quickly become a fan favorite on Below Deck Mediterranean, especially his close bond with Natasha and stew Natalya Scudder.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Kyle spilled his thoughts on what’s happening with Dave and Natasha on-screen.

“I never knew how passionate and intense the relationship is between Dave and Natasha, and I only start to get to learn more as you’re going to see it coming up. And then I realized in my mind, maybe this isn’t a good relationship later on and why the reasons behind that,” he stated.

Those who have watched Below Deck Med Season 7 Episode 5 early on Peacock have an idea of what Kyle is talking about in his statement.

Kyle also shared the situation between the chef and chief stew begins to take a toll on the rest of the crew throughout the season. As for whether he thinks Natasha and Dave are meant to last, Kyle weighed in on that too.

“I genuinely do feel that they can work through it, that they can sustain this working relationship. They’re very mature individuals, but as for the relationship, perhaps not that mature,” he shared with the website.

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen enjoys his reality television experience

Kyle has become Mr. Popularity since his debut on Below Deck Med, even spending the weekend with a couple of Season 4 alums last weekend.

Along with a Below Deck family hang, Kyle appeared on Watch What Happens Live recently and was also an audience member when Captain Sandy and Aesha Scott were guests on the show.

Yes, Kyle Viljoen has been loving every minute of his Below Deck Med experience. The stew event told ET that he’s down to take on the chief stew role on one of the many yachting shows.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.