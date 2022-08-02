Below Deck Med beauty Katie Flood is topless deep in thought

Katie’s been living her best life since Below Deck Med. Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Katie Flood goes topless as she is deep in thought in a tropical paradise.

Katie was a one and done with Below Deck Med taking on the chief stew role in Season 6. She was tasked with replacing beloved fan favorite Hannah Ferrier, who was fired during Season 5 of the show.

While the brunette beauty did a good job, especially as she dealt with stew Lexi Wilson, Kate did not come back for the current season of the Below Deck spin-off.

The Bravo personality admitted she took a break from yachting to focus on her mental health.

Katie spent months traveling and finding her inner Zen. She even spent time in Mexico with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More, who recently announced her pregnancy.

These days the chief stew is back in yachting, but she also continues to heat up social media and promote positive vibes.

Katie Flood is topless deep in thought

Last week, Katie took to Instagram to share a sizzling photo of her sans top and deep in thought as she enjoyed some beach time in Italy.

Wearing brown bikini bottoms, Katie placed her hands on her shoulders to cover her chest while also showing her tan line. Katie stared off into the distance as her long wet hair cascaded down her back.

“Lost my top and the plot 🤷🏼‍♀️#losttheplot #beachvibes #beachshoot #bikini #bikinigirl,” she captioned the photo that had a location tag of Sardinia, Italy.

This is not the first time Katie has opted to go without a top for a stunning photo op. Earlier this summer, she soaked up some sun wearing nothing but a hat and bikini bottoms.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood’s social media game is on point

There’s no question that Katie brings her A-game to social media and not just with her bikini pictures. Katie’s style is always on point regardless of what she’s doing.

The brunette beauty proved that the other day when she rocked a stunning green minidress with a matching oversized shirt with sandals and a navy purse. It turns out Katie was headed to the Casino, so she chose green for a little Irish luck.

It’s not just selfies that Katie shares on her Instagram feed, either. She often posts with her friends, including her Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 family, one time was to acknowledge the show’s Primetime Emmy nomination.

Another time was simply to let her pal Courtney Veale know she missed her with a throwback of the two at the beach.

Katie Flood has been living her best life since she appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean. The chief stew returned to yachting and found herself working with her good friend Malia White.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.