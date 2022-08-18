Below Deck Med: Kyle Viljoen calls Courtney Veale a ‘legend’, gushes over friendship

Kyle has nothing but love for his pal Courtney. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen has called his costar Courtney Veale a “legend” and gushed over their friendship.

Kyle has become a breakout star of Below Deck Med Season 7, and not just with fans.

The Below Deck family has embraced him with open arms. Kyle even spent time with two Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorites last month in New York City.

On-screen Kyle has developed a close bond with chief stew Natasha Webb, especially as she deals with the fallout of her botamnce with chef Dave White.

Courtney made her official return to the hit-yachting franchise this week as a deckhand.

It turns out Below Deck Mediterranean viewers weren’t the only ones happy to see Courtney back on the show. Kyle was thrilled too.

Kyle Viljoen calls costar Courtney Veale a ‘legend’

Taking to Instagram after Courtney premiered on Below Deck Med Season 7, Kyle shared a photo of him with the blonde beauty on a crew night out.

“**BEHIND THE SCENES: We never ever know who the crew are going to be and I was and still am the biggest fan of this LEGENDARY legend! When I opened my cabin door and saw Courtney in front of me…’I YELPED’ it was so loud I’m sure the guests heard and understood the assignment!” he wrote on his lengthy caption.

Kyle also praised Courtney for having his back as he dealt with severe tooth pain. The stew gushed over Courtney being more than good looks.

Courtney popped up in the comments section of Kyle’s post. She was moved by his words and showed love for him and the fabulous photo of them before admitting she misses her friend.

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen gushes over his friendships

As Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean kicked off, Kyle used Instagram to gush over the women he’s working with on the show.

Two photos made up his IG post. The first one featured Kyle with Natasha, Natalya Scudder, and Raygan Tyler, while the second one featured just the interior crew.

“One thing we all going to learn is that I stand with my girls, I am so incredibly proud that these woman have a platform to share their individual and unique personalities, skills, traits, knowledge, and growth,” he began his long caption.

Kyle encouraged people to show support as Season 7 of Below Deck Med aired, noting not all cast members are relatable. The yachtie went on to talk about women empowerment and what it means to him.

“I am so incredibly humble by these woman and all in the yachting industry, and nothing I wouldn’t do for my girls,” Kyle ended his message.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access o Peacock.