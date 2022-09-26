Below Deck Med: How to watch Hannah Ferrier’s new show The Real Love Boat

Hannah will be back on the small screen soon. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier will be part of the new reality show The Real Love Boat.

While that’s music to Below Med fans’ ears, there’s some bad news that comes along with it, too.

There are two versions of The Real Love Boat premiering on Wednesday, October 5.

Hannah will only be on the Australian version of the show as the Cruise Director.

Unfortunately, she will not be on the United States version of the reality TV show.

Let’s take a look at what else we know about Hannah and The Real Love Boat shows.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier on The Real Love Boat

When Hannah revealed in June that she was headed back to reality television on The Real Love Boat, it was believed she would be on the CBS version. The Australian version and CBS version were announced at the same time.

However, as the premiere date neared and more promos had been released, it became clear that’s not the case. Last week Hannah gave her social media followers a look at her new series via a teaser video clip.

“The countdown is on!!! Less then 2 weeks until @therealloveboatau premieres on @channel10au ⚓️ I can’t wait to introduce you guys to our gorgeous singles!! Premieres October 5th on Channel 10!!! #therealloveboatau,” was the caption on her post.

Although Below Deck Medi fans outside of Australia won’t get to see Hannah on The Real Love Boat immediately, there’s speculation that the Australian version will air on Paramount Plus at some point.

One comment on Hannah’s Instagram post reflected as much.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

What is the United States version of The Real Love Boat?

The two shows have the same concept — singles looking for love on reality television while on a cruise ship. Captain Paolo Arrigo is another common factor in the two shows, as he’s the only cast member on both.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will host the CBS version of The Real Love Boat, with bartender Ezra Freeman and Cruise Director Matt Mitcham rounding out the cast.

Twelve sexy singles will kick off the new series as they search for love via various competitions. However, much like Love Island USA, new singles will be dropping in to shake things up just when the contestants get a little too cozy.

Hannah Ferrier will be back on reality television on Wednesday, October 5 on the Australian version of The Real Love Boat.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c with early access on Peacock. The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, October 5 on CBS.