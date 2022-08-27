Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier gives pregnant Jessica More mom advice

Hannah shares some of her mom experience with soon-to-be mom Jess. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has given her now pregnant former costar Jessica More some mom advice.

Hannah and Jessica worked together on Below Deck Med Season 5 before the chief stew was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Since then, Hannah has moved on to a new show and has enjoyed family life with her husband, Josh Roberts, and daughter Ava.

Jess has traded in yachtie life for one that focuses on yoga, meditation, motivation, and finding zen.

The former stew recently revealed she’s expecting her first child this fall.

Despite their working relationship ending so abruptly, it seems Hannah and Jess are on good terms. Hannah recently gave Jess some words of encouragement.

Hannah Ferrer gives pregnant Jessica More mom advice

Earlier this week, Jess took to Instagram to share some photos of her pregnancy while she marveled at the amazing journey. In the caption of her post, Jess asked moms and dads to comment on how having a child has changed their lives.

Hannah was one of the first to respond to her former Below Deck Mediterranean colleague.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s totally normal to want to practise your rugby pass out the window the first 4-6 weeks. You will get through it and look back and miss those days. Time passes quickly. Appreciate every day and every minute with your little one. Every period of motherhood is the best/worst thing you will go through. It’s all amazing. And most importantly – YOU ARE DOING AMAZINGLY. Tell yourself that daily. 💗💗 *and reach out for help before you really need it,” Hannah wrote.

Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Jess gushed over Hannah’s response, letting her know how she’s always appreciated Hannah and her humor. After thanking Hannah for her kind words, Jess also remarked how time flies and how grown little Ava is these days.

Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum Jessica More gets flooded with words of wisdom

The Instagram post was flooded with comments to show support and give advice to Jess. Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray, who recently got engaged, simply called Jess “beautiful.”

Other users recommended she have an epidural, called it the “greatest accomplishment,” and spoke about the unconditional love and life change that comes with having a child.

Pic credit: @ jessicamore180/Instagram

Jess has not revealed the identity of her daughter Charli’s father but has shared she intends to raise her child alone.

There’s one person Jessica More can count on if she needs mom advice is her former Below Deck Med boss Hannah Ferrier.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.