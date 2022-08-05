Below Deck Med: Does Zee Dempers still talk to Malia White?

Zee spills tea on his personal life and Malia’s too. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Mzi “Zee” Dempers has revealed if he talks to Malia White.

Zee worked with Malia on Season 6 of Below Deck Med, which was his first stint on the hit yachting show.

They became good friends working on deck together alongside Lloyd Spencer and David Pascoe. Malia taught Zee as he was a green deckhand when he first joined the show.

The Season 6 crew was one of the closest in Below Deck history, minus Lexi Wilson.

Zee is back for Season 7, and he’s having quite a different experience with his new bosun Raygan Tyler.

This week Zee stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he was asked about his former boss Malia.

Does Zee Dempers still talk to his former Below Deck Med boss Malia White?

During his appearance on WWHL, a virtual fan asked Zee if he still talks to Malia. The fan also wanted to know if Zee thought Malia’s boyfriend, Jake Baker, was the one for her.

“Yeah, I think they’re an amazing couple. I spoke to her about two weeks ago, and they’re doing well, so that’s lovely,” Zee replied.

This comes hot on the heels of Zee giving Malia mad props during his troubles with Raygan on Below Deck Med Season 7. Zee has such an appreciation for everything Malia taught him during his first season on the show.

The feeling is mutual too. Malia did an Instagram Q&A recently where a user called Zee “the best thing about the new season.”

Malia responded, “@zeedempers is the best thing about every season so I’m not surprised.”

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Unfortunately, Zee won’t be working with Malia on-screen anytime soon. Malia has made it clear she won’t be back on Below Deck Mediterranean as a bosun.

Below Deck Med’s Zee Zemeprs shares WWHL experience

After his stint on Watch What Happens Live, Zee took to Instagram to share a few photos of his time on the show. Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo was a guest alongside Zee too.

The South African native shared a few photos of him with Tumi and fun behind-the-scenes prep.

“Surreal experience this past week, hopping onto the @bravowwhl with @bravoandy & @tumimhlongo. So much fun, and what a start to the beginning of a new month,” was part of the caption on the post, which also had Zee saying Happy Friday to his followers.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Med season left to play out on-screen. So far, Zee Dempers has managed to avoid the drama as it remains focused on Raygan and the romance of Dave White and Natasha Webb.

That could change, though, once Zee’s former crush and good friend Courtney Veale joins the team.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.