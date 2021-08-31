Below Deck Med: Did Malia White just confirm engineer Jake Baker romance?

All signs point to Malia finding romance on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White and engineer Jake Baker are heating things up as romance rumors continue to run wild.

Ever since she split from chef Tom Checketts, Malia has kept her personal life private. As viewers know, Malia’s relationship with Tom played out during Below Deck Med Season 5.

When they broke up last fall, the split made headlines. Malia opened up about the break as Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 hit airwaves, admitting Tom cheated on her.

Deckhand David Pascoe quickly became smitten with the bosun during Season 6. Malia gently let him down, expressing her desire to stay single.

Now it appears as though the real reason Malia wasn’t into David is that she had her eye on someone else on the Lady Michelle.

Malia White and Below Deck Med engineer Jake Baker spend time together

Last spring Malia visited Captain Sandy Yawn and her girlfriend Leah Shafer in Denver. When Leah shared a photo of the reunion, it featured an unnamed man with his arm around Malia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Once Season 6 began playing out onscreen, social media sleuths discovered the guy was engineer Jake Baker. He worked on the Lady Michelle during the filming of the Bravo show.

Several social media posts of Malia and Jake spending time together were soon uncovered. Jake even honored Malia on her birthday last month.

While only a handful of pictures of them together have been shared on Instagram, neither Jake nor Malia has tagged the other one in posts. They simply share a picture with a fun caption.

Did Malia confirm she is dating Jake?

A recent photo of Jake and Malia kissing has gone viral. The engineer posted the picture to his Instagram with nothing but a heart emoji as the caption.

Malia didn’t confirm the romance, but a couple of her Below Deck Med Season 6 crew members have pretty much set the record straight. Courtney Veale and Katie Flood immediately responded to the picture with happiness for the duo.

Pic credit: @ bakeyjakeyy/Instagram

Pic credit: @bakeyjakeyy/Instagram

Considering what Malia has endured having her past relationship play out in the public eye, it’s understandable she wants to keep things with Jake lowkey. Remember Malia was also part of the infamous Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 love triangle with Adam Glick and Wes Walton.

All signs point to Malia White dating Below Deck Med engineer Jake Baker. Perhaps the bosun will shed light on the topic at the Season 6 reunion show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.