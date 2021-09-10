Below Deck Med: Delaney Evans opens up about working with Lexi Wilson amid interior chaos

Delaney gave Lexi props for showing her to ropes on Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Delaney Evans has opened up about working with Lexi Wilson amid the interior chaos on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

From the moment Delaney joined the Lady Michelle crew, she was put in an awkward position. Cabin sharing became an issue, and chief stew Katie Flood was super stressed out despite the extra set of hands. Delaney not having interior experience didn’t help the situation either.

Lexi was the reason a fourth stew was brought into the mix, but she did help teach Delaney the ropes. The latter is speaking out on working with Lexi amid all the crew drama.

Delaney Evans opens up about working with Lexi Wilson on Below Deck Med

On the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 After Show, Delaney revealed what it was really like to work so closely with Lexi, who didn’t mesh with the rest of the crew.

Delaney expressed, “We had fun. We had laughs, and we had banter. We got the job done. It was good.”

The two appeared to have bonded over being outsiders. Delaney has shared the crew didn’t make her feel welcome. Lexi, on the other hand, continues to trash the show and her colleagues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Deckhand David Pascoe even called Lexi a liar for throwing Katie and Courtney Veale under the bus.

Delaney calls Lexi a great teacher

Whatever else was going on with Lexi, Delaney made it clear she was a great teacher and gave her mad props for it.

“Lexi was actually a great teacher. Honestly, she was patient with me. She wasn’t quick to blame. She was super helpful. I definitely give props to Lexi for the way she took on the challenge and she helped me out in that situation,” Delaney said.

As for the rest of the crew, most of them were thrilled that Lexi bonded with Delaney. Katie and bosun Malia White felt it was good for Lexi to find her place helping Delaney and have someone who didn’t know the past drama.

Chef Mathew Shea thought it was annoying. Then again, he’s no fan of Lexi’s. Courtney and Mzi “Zee” Dempers were surprised at the friendship but could see how it happened because they worked so closely together.

Lexi Wilson and Delaney Evans bonded during their time on Below Deck Med. Sadly one of them gets sent packing soon. Katie Flood makes a decision about her team that impacts the rest of the season.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.