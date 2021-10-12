Below Deck Med: Delaney Evans and Captain Sandy Yawn react to Katie Flood ending season with only two stews

Captain Sandy and Delaney agree Katie did not make the right choice for the interior for the rest of the crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean stars Delaney Evans and Captain Sandy Yawn have reacted to Katie Flood ending Season 6 with two stews in the interior.

Katie decided to finish the final two charters of the season with just her and Courtney Veale. It was challenging, but with the help of the deck crew, the interior did a great job on the second to last charter.

However, the final charter featuring Jemele Hill and her husband Ian Wallace was a different story. Ian, Jemele, and their friends were much more demanding. Katie has admitted Jemele’s group made her hard for her money.

The chief stew regrets her decision not to keep Delaney. Now Captain Sandy and Delaney weigh in on Katie’s choice too.

What did Delaney Evans say about Katie Flood working a stew down?

Delaney Evans was in the audience of the most recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, featuring Captain Sandy and Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

Andy began the show letting Below Deck Med fans know Delaney was sitting in the audience. The host didn’t miss the opportunity to ask Delaney if she thought Katie made the wrong decision not to keep her.

“I think so, but you know power to them. They all worked really hard, so good for them,” Delaney.

Since her brief stint on the show, Delaney has been vocal that her experience was not a great one. She even got into a heated feud with deckhand David Pascoe.

The red-headed beauty will be at the reunion show, so Below Deck Mediterranean fans will definitely hear more from Delaney then.

What did Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy say about Katie’s decision?

Andy also wanted to know how Captain Sandy felt about Katie not bringing Delaney back to finish out the season, especially since the crew had to work harder.

“Well, I think we should have had Delaney. Katie admits she made a mistake, and Delaney should have been on board,” Captain Sandy expressed.

Later a virtual fan basically asked the same question, and Captain Sandy reiterated that Katie knows she made the wrong decision.

The impact of working with only two stews also affected the deck crew. Malia White voiced her opinion multiple times that Katie’s choice did create more work for her team.

Andy got Zee’s thoughts on the subject, too, asking if he thought the deck crew felt the strain of being one stew down.

“At the end of the day, I think the deck team pulls their weight in terms of trying to help out the interior as much as possible. So being a stew down definitely did feel it because, at the end of the day, we are going to get pulled into doing more stuff. So yeah, we did feel it,” Zee replied.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Delaney Evans from Below Deck Mediterranean have weighed in on Katie Flood, ending the season down a stew. No doubt more on this topic will be discussed at the reunion.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.