Below Deck Med: Jemele Hill is ‘grateful’ for crew, shares behind the scenes photos from charter

It turns out Jemele's second time appearing on the Below Deck franchise was just as good as her first.

Below Deck Med charter guest Jemele Hill reveals she’s grateful for the Season 6 crew in new behind-the-scenes photos from her trip.

Jemele, her husband Ian Wallace, and their friends were the final charter of Below Deck Med Season 6. The group was there to celebrate Ian and Jemele’s first wedding anniversary.

Below Deck fans will recall Jemele celebrated her bachelorette party on the final charter of Season 7. Jemele even had a little beef with Kate Chastain, but they worked it out before the trip was over.

Now, as the journalist gears up to watch her Below Deck Mediterranean stint, she is shedding some light on the incredible experience had by her group.

Those who have early access to the show on Peacock already know how the final two episodes play out. Don’t worry, Jemele didn’t reveal any spoilers and won’t find them either.

Jemele shares Below Deck Med behind the scenes photos

In an Instagram post featuring several pictures, Jemele admitted she had been keeping the secret for over a year. She then spilled some tea about her experience on and off the luxury yacht.

“We had such an incredible time on Below Deck Med in Croatia. We quarantined for a week in a house that we affectionately referred to as the Croatian Trap House (thank God no cameras were in there!) and created some incredible memories,” she exclaimed.

Katie Flood responds to Jemele’s kind words

Ian, Jemele, and their friends certainly gave the crew a run for their money. Chief stew Katie Flood, Courtney Veale, and chef Mathew Shea were pushed to the brink.

Whatever issues occurred onboard the luxury yacht, Jemele’s group had the time of their lives. Jemele used the same Instagram post about her experience to express her gratitude for the Season 6 crew.

“We had ourselves A TIME. Forever grateful to @captainsandrayawn @maliakpwhite @courtneyveale @katiefloody @zeedempers @davidpascoe91 @lloydbelowdeck @matthewshea for showing our group a great time. We know we kept it interesting! #BelowDeckMed #YachtingWhileBlack (will make sense when you see the episode) #SistahKatie” Jemele wrote in the post.

Katie popped up in the comments section of Jemele’s post to admit the group did make her work. The chief then shared the group was “so much fun.” Jemele replied that the group had a better understanding of some things after watching the rest of Season 6 play out.

Pic credit: jemelehill/Instagram

There is no question the current season of Below Deck Med has been one for the books. The fact that Jemele Hill returned to the Below Deck family for the last charter was the icing on the cake.

Jemele and her friends clearly enjoyed their time on the hit show too.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.