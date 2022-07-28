Below Deck Med: Dave White broke his back after filming the show

Chef Dave is on the mend and helping out those in need. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean chef David White broke his back after filming Season 7 of the show.

The current season of Below Deck Med is heating up, and part of that is due to the talented chef.

Dave and his romance with chief stew Natasha Webb brought the drama to the Home luxury yacht. Even Captain Sandy Yawn weighed in on the burgeoning romance.

What happens between Natasha and Dave remains to be seen.

However, something did go down with Dave after Season 7 filming ended, proving he is quite the inspiration. There’s certainly a lot more to Dave than Below Deck Mediterranean viewers will see play out on-screen.

So, what happened to Dave after sliming Season 7 wrapped? Let’s take a look.

David White broke his back after filming Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med fans may not know this, but Dave is an adrenaline junkie with a passion for extreme sports and taking risks.

One of his adventures didn’t go as planned, resulting in Dave breaking his back at the end of last year. The chef revealed the news with a video to Instagram.

“So on the 5th December I broke my back, I though that was it ,my Everest dream was over… but the surgery was a success, they fused my spine with titanium and with the help of great freinds and my determination not to give up, the rehabilitation worked a treat and I was back on my feet in no time,” Dave stated.

The chef didn’t go into details regarding how he broke his back but instead focused on another dream of his. Dave had been training for an expedition to Mount Everest, which he has now postponed until next year.

As for Dave still doing extreme sports, that’s unclear. While he did share a video of him doing some impressive and dangerous skiing moves, Dave did not mention if the footage was before or after he broke his back.

Since he couldn’t complete his trip to Mount Everest, which was part of him helping to raise awareness for mental health, Dave chose to help out in a different way.

Below Deck Med’s Dave White cooks for Ukraine

Dave took his cooking skills to Ukraine, where he’s been cooking for refugees on the border of Ukraine and Poland. He’s been sharing his journey with his followers, with his most recent post revealing his time working at the World Central Kitchen has come to an end.

“To first hand witness the courage of the Ukraine people standing up against these bully’s and just getting on with there life’s is truly incredible and inspirational, I applaud everyone of you and hope this can be resolved sooner rather than later,” Dave wrote.

There’s no question that chef Dave White from Below Deck Mediterranean has many stellar traits and skills. Hopefully, fans will learn more about those as the season plays out instead of just his on-screen romance with Natasha Webb.

