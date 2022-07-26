Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on Dave White and Natasha Webb’s Below Deck Med romance

Captain Sandy gives her two cents on her chief stew and chef dating. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn has weighed in on Natasha Webb and Dave White’s Below Deck Mediterranean romance as things get rocky between the duo on-screen.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med found Captain Sandy Yawn in an unusual position. The captain had all new department heads for the first time since she joined the show in Season 2.

Bosun Raygan Tyler has been a challenge for Captain Sandy since day one. Speculation continues to mount that Raygan will soon be fired, and Storm Smith will take over her role.

Chief stew Natasha and chef Dave appeared to be a good fit. They worked together on a yacht right before filming and even opted to share a cabin.

However, things have become tense between Dave and Natasha, as she wants to keep their burgeoning romance a secret.

In the Season 7 trailer, Captain Sandy alluded to it not being good that her chef and chief stew are dating, but how does she really feel about it?

What does Captain Sandy Yawn think of Dave White and Natasha Webb’s romance?

While speaking to E News! Captain Sandy weighed in on the boatmance of chef and chief stew. She admitted to having no idea there was anything romantic going on between Natasha and Dave until the captain watched the episode.

“I saw it for the first time when you saw it for the first time. I probably would’ve picked up on that vibe if I would’ve been downstairs with them, but I wasn’t. I never noticed it,” the captain expressed.

Then again, Captain Sandy doesn’t pay attention to crew drama or romance because she prides herself on always being in work mode.

As for the relationship, Captain Sandy doesn’t care as long as it doesn’t interfere with the work and the guests are pleased.

“The last thing I’m looking for is seeing who’s vibing with who. I don’t really care as long as they do their job and respect each other,” she shared with the website.

Captain Sandy and Natasha Webb send messages to Below Deck Mediterranean trolls

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is less than a handful of episodes in, but the trolls and haters have already come out in full force.

The negativity got so bad that Captain Sandy recently shared a message telling the trolls to stop. Captain Sandy has seen too much hate already, and she is over it.

As her relationship with Dave plays out on-screen, Natasha used social media to ask people to be kind and non-judgmental because there’s more to the story. Natasha has been enduring some backlash over hooking up with Dave while she was with her ex-boyfriend.

Captain Sandy Yawn has weighed in on the burgeoning boatmance between her Below Deck Med Season 7 chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb. The Bravo personality says she’s fine with it.

However, fans will have to keep tuning in to find out if that’s true or not.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.