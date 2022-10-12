Below Deck Med: Courtney Veale talks Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers friendship and crew member she won’t work with again

Courtney gets real about her friendship with Zee. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale has opened up about her friendship with Mzi “Zee” Dempers and spilled which Season 7 crew member she won’t work with again.

Courtney has become a fan favorite on the hit yachting show ever since she appeared on Season 6 as a stew.

This season, the blonde beauty traded the interior for a shot at working on deck alongside her good friend Zee.

The two met on Below Deck Med Season 6, becoming fast friends along with most of the rest of their crew.

Despite Zee having a crush on Courtney and her giving him a birthday smooch on Season 6, the two remain good friends.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Courtney addressed her friendship with Zee.

Courtney Veale talks Mzi ‘Zee’ friendship

Last night Courtney stopped by WWHL to chat all things Below Deck with Below Deck Down Under alum Brittini Burton. Host Andy Cohen wasted no time asking Courtney if there was anything romantic between her and Zee.

The blonde beauty promptly said no, disappointing some of the audience members. Andy teased Courtney that fans want to see her and Zee as a couple.

“I know! But we’re, like, best friends,” she expressed. “Everyone wants us to get married and have babies. But at the moment, we’re just best friends.”

Zee and Courtney recently reunited for some fun times in Los Angeles, presumably to do pick-up interviews for Below Deck Med Season 7.

Which Below Deck Med Season 7 crew member will Courtney Veale not work with again?

In true Andy fashion, he had Courtney play a game. This one involved the current interior team on Below Deck Mediterranean, consisting of Natasha Webb, Kyle Viljoen, and Natalya Scudder.

The drama between those three has reached an all-time high, and Andy used that for the game How Do They Stew? Natasha did not fare too well in the game.

Not only did Courtney name Natasha as the person she wouldn’t work with, but she also said the chief stew took the most breaks. The reason Courtney won’t work with Natasha again was simply because of her management style.

“She just has a different kind of chief stew work ethic [than] what I’ve ever worked with before,” Courtney shared before commenting on all the drama going on with the interior crew.

Lexi Wilson did bring drama to the interior crew on Season 6. However, Courtney Veale had chief stew Katie Flood there to manage the situation.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c with early access on Peacock.