Below Deck Med: Courtney Veale reveals Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn inspired her to be on deck

Courtney looks up to Captain Sandy and Malia from Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale has revealed that Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn inspired her to be on deck.

Courtney first appeared on Below Deck Med Season 6 as a stew working under Katie Flood in the interior.

The blonde beauty quickly became a fan favorite, especially because of her close-knit bond with Malia and Katie.

For her second stint on the hit yachting franchise, Courtney came in as a deckhand after bosun Raygan Tyler was fired and Storm Smith was promoted.

On her first episode back, Courtney shared she spent time working in the Caribbean on deck after Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean filming wrapped.

Now she’s spilling the tea on what made her go from the interior team to the exterior team in her yachting career.

Courtney Veale reveals Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn inspired her to be on deck

In a recent interview with Decider, Courtney opened up about her decision to switch things up and leave the interior behind.

Courtney revealed the change has been in the back of her mind from the moment she started in yachting. However, filming Season 6 of Below Deck Med helped push her in the right direction.

Aside from missing the outside, Captain Sandy and Malia’s influence and encouragement helped Courtney make her decision.

“When I got to see Malia [White] and Captain Sandy doing so well in their new jobs, I got really inspired,” Courtney expressed to the website. “Malia always encouraged me, saying, ‘You can do it if you want. It’s not too late to change.’ After Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, I had just that little oomph to make the change.”

The deckhand also gave props to Captain Sandy for being inspirational and encouraging to her. Courtney knows she can count on the captain for anything after getting her full support on the deck team this season.

Captain Sandy continuously gives Courtney confidence, especially in those moments that have the deckhand freaking out.

Below Deck Med star Courtney Veale was nervous for Season 7

Despite having a really good season the first time around, other than dealing with Lexi Wilson, Courtney was nervous about returning to the show. It had nothing to do with being back on reality television.

Courtney was nervous about being on deck the second time around. Thankfully she had Captain Sandy and her good friend Mzi “Zee” Dempers by her side.

However, having Zee, there also made Courtney nervous because she didn’t want to “mess up.” Zee thought made her feel right at home and helped guide her through the transitions.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone considering Zee and Courtney are such good friends.

The Below Deck Med Season 7 mid-season trailer does feature Courtney Veale breaking down as she and Zee Dempers vie for the lead deckhand position.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.