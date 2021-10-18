Below Deck Med: Chef Mathew Shea and Captain Sandy Yawn feud heats up ahead of reunion

Below Deck Med fans are learning exactly how chef Mathew feels about Captain Sandy and why. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s a new Below Deck Mediterranean feud brewing. Chef Mathew Shea and Captain Sandy Yawn heat things up as the Season 6 crew heads into the reunion.

Below Deck Med fans were shocked to watch chef Mathew call Captain Sandy “one of the worst captains I’ve ever worked with in my 15 years” in the reunion trailer. Throughout Season 6, the chef caused many problems for the captain. However, she appeared to handle them and his need to be coddled all in stride.

Captain Sandy gave Mathew multiple chances, even after he bailed on the first day of the charter season and later quit in a drunken rage. On-screen, the chef, came across as desperate to seek Captain Sandy’s approval.

It turns out there was a whole lot more going on behind the scenes than Below Deck Mediterranean viewers saw play out on television.

Below Deck Med’s Chef Mathew makes harsh allegation about Captain Sandy

One Twitter user got more than they bargained for by sharing a simple tweet over their shock at what Mathew says about Captain Sandy in the reunion trailer. The tweet didn’t go unnoticed by the chef, who had quite the response.

“It has a lot to do with @Captain Sandy Yawn calling me a p***y and telling me to go f**k myself,” Mathew replied with the hashtag #leadership.

Captain Sandy replied with a googly eyes emoji, while the Twitter user basically called Mathew a liar. Then the user said if the captain called him that he deserved it before asking if Captain Sandy’s remarks were private or public.

“She did, in front of other crew. Totally uncalled for in any workplace. Especially as the Boss,” the chef responded.

The Twitter user reacted by saying if Mathew was drunk at the time, he probably deserved it. After all, Captain Sandy did keep giving him chance after chance on the Bravo show.

Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage captured all the tweets, including a funny little exchange of Mathew asking deckhand David Pascoe if he was rolling his eyes at the reunion.

How did Captain Sandy Yawn respond to chef Mathew Shea’s allegations?

In an interesting turn of events, other than the emoji, Captain Sandy hasn’t replied to Mathew’s tweet saying what she allegedly called him.

The captain did express on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the beginning of the season that the chef was lazy. It certainly gave insight into how Captain Sandy felt about Mathew from the beginning.

Below Deck Med fans didn’t realize just how bad their relationship got until the reunion trailer. Captain Sandy blasts Mathew letting him know he’s his own Achilles heel.

There’s no question that chef Mathew is one of the neediest crew members ever. Mathew’s constant desire for self-validation became too much, even for chief stew Katie Flood who couldn’t deal with him at one point.

Now it seems that a much bigger feud occurred during Season 6 between Captain Sandy Yawn and chef Mathew Shea than viewers realized.

Are you Team Captain Sandy or Team chef Mathew?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.