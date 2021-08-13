Below Deck Med charter guest Athena Lucene defends low tip amid viewer backlash, praises chef Mathew Shea

Athena is taking on the haters over her recent Below Deck Mediterranean appearance. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean charter guest Athena Lucene has defended the low tip she left amid viewer backlash and has praised chef Mathew Shea.

Athena and her group were ready to relax from the moment they stepped aboard Lady Michelle. The success coach went to great lengths to ensure her clients had a great time on the luxury yacht.

Her actions at times were a bit overbearing, leaving both chef Mathew Shea and chief stew Katie Flood baffled at times. Athena was also baffled at times, especially when it came to the less than appealing cakes chef Mathew served.

Below Deck Med charter guest Athena Lucene defends low tip

When the charter ended, Athena expressed her thanks for the enjoyable trip. However, at the crew tip meeting, Captain Sandy Yawn revealed Athena left $15,000. Lexi Wilson and Courtney Veale showed their frustration with the amount.

Viewers called out Athena on social media for leaving a low tip but being such a demanding charter guest. She decided to set the record straight in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts promoting her Below Deck Mediterranean appearance.

“Thanks for watching the show and for your comment. Yes, the charter was cut short with no refunds due to bad weather. Had it been a longer charter, tip certainly would have been a greater amount. The crew and everyone were amazing,” Athena wrote.

The response did little to stop the hate. Comments of frustration with Athena, her behavior, and the tip continued to pop up on the Instagram post.

Below Deck charter guest Athena Lucene praises chef Mathew Shea

In another social media message, Athena gave a special shout-out to chef Mathew remarking that she had no idea she made him so nervous. Athena revealed the chef’s cuisine was delicious.

It didn’t take long for chef Mathew to respond with a thank and reply that he’s always nervous, which viewers know from Below Deck Med Season 6 Episode 1.

“@mathewshea As talented as you are, no need to be,” Athena responded to him.

Malia White and Courtney also replied to Athena’s post about chef Mathew with clapping and heart emojis.

There is no doubt that charter guest Athena Lucene was a challenging one for the Lady Michelle crew. She most certainly won’t be the last demanding guest for the season.

To be honest, Athena wasn’t even close to being as bad as Barrie Drewitt-Barlow on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Barrie had more people, a longer charter, and left the same tip as Athena.

What did you think of Athena’s tip?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.