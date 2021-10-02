Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn praises Malia White, reflects on Cameo video calling her gay

Captain Sandy shares that the infamous Cameo video did not impact her friendship with Malia White. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn has praised Malia White and reflected on the Cameo video calling the bosun gay.

It’s been a year since the Cameo video made headlines. Captain Sandy insisted the footage was edited, and the comment was a joke. She still stands by that today and claims it did not impact her friendship with Malia.

Captain Sandy Yawn reflects on Cameo video calling Malia White gay

In an interview with US Weekly to promote her new tour, the captain was asked if the video made filming Season 6 awkward at the beginning.

“No, not at all,” Captain Sandy said. “Malia knows that was; I showed her the real video. It was edited. It wasn’t meant for the public. It was a joke. You know it wasn’t; in fact, they left out the part where ‘you need to call Malia I have no idea that’s up to you.’ The guy actually booked a Cameo with her. She texted me and told me ‘he booked a Cameo’ with me. ‘”

The captain brushed off the incident as though it was not a big deal, smiling the entire time she was talking about it. Captain Sandy revealed that she and Malia talked immediately after the video made headlines, reiterating everything was fine between them.

Malia didn’t quite have the same reaction. While she agreed it was now water under the bridge, the bosun said it was challenging for her when Season 6 starting filming because of the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Sandy Yawn praises Malia White

There is no question the onscreen dynamic between Malia and Captain Sandy has changed since Season 5. They have had a couple of arguments and one major blow-up during Season 6.

Whatever happened on Below Deck Med hasn’t impacted the captain’s opinion of the bosun.

“She resets. That’s why she’ll make a great captain. She doesn’t buy the bulls**t, you know? She gets the facts, you know? She’s on a career path, and I’m proud of her. I don’t care what anyone says about her. She is on a career path. She’s focused. We all make mistakes,” the captain gushed.

As Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean nears the end, that means a reunion show is right around the corner. There is so much to dish at the show, including David Pascoe and Delaney Evans’ recent Instagram feud.

Undoubtedly, Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion show Andy Cohen will bring up Captain Sandy Yawn’s cameo video calling Malia White gay. The video surfaced after Season 5 and the reunion show had already been filmed.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.