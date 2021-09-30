Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn defends how she handled Lexi Wilson and her bad behavior

Captain Sandy does not approve of Lexi’s action on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has defended how she handled Lexi Wilson and her bad behavior.

Throughout Season 6 of Below Deck Med, Lexi’s actions have been a hot-button storyline. Katie Flood wanted Lexi gone after the hot tub and crew mess blow up. Captain Sandy, though, encouraged Katie to mentor Lexi instead of firing her.

It took weeks, but the captain eventually fired Lexi after another crew night out turned hostile. Captain Sandy clapped back at the trolls, who criticized the captain for taking so long to get rid of Lexi.

As the season finale nears, the captain opens up about how the Lexi situation was handled.

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn reacts to Lexi Wilson’s behavior

When firing Lexi, Captain Sandy said she thought she was a wonderful person. However, watching the season back, the captain has new insight into the situation.

In an interview to promote her new tour, Captain Sandy shared she would never tolerate the way Lexi acted.

“While I feel for her, I would never tolerate that. I don’t see it until you see it,” Captain Sandy shared with the weekly magazine.

The Bravo personality also reiterated she doesn’t hire the crew. Lexi isn’t someone she would have ever hired had it been her choice.

Captain Sandy defends how she handled Lexi on Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy wanted to make clear that she wasn’t given specifics about Lexi’s behavior.

“No one was giving me facts. You know, like, I didn’t have any facts,” she said. “I just heard it’s bad. It’s real bad. That’s not enough for me. Write it out. Write a report, send it to me. They learn the minute they step on this boat, we go through all the legalities. But I never got that information, if they would’ve told me the facts, of course, I would’ve let her go sooner, but I never got them.”

Besides not being given the whole story regarding Lexi’s actions, Captain Sandy reminded people that a reality TV show is being made. Plus, filming took place amid the pandemic adding a whole other layer of challenges to the show.

“It’s a TV show, right? It’s a pandemic. So, it’s very different. Yes. If I felt like safely, I could let them go, I would. But we are making a show, so I’m also mindful of that. Like, I don’t make split decisions. I defer to people that are spending all this money to create this,” the captain expressed.

The hot topic of how Captain Sandy Yawn dealt with Lexi Wilson on Below Deck Mediterranean will undoubtedly be discussed at the reunion show.

Lexi, won’t be there to tell her side of the story. The stew has repeatedly said she wouldn’t attend the event.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.