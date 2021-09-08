Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn calls out Malia White for protecting deck crew over jet ski mishap

Captain Sandy and Malia disagreed over the way a mistake was handled on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has called out Malia White for protecting the deck crew over a jet ski mishap during Season 6.

The recent episode of the yachting show featured the bosun and captain clashing over a potential equipment malfunction with the jet ski. When it started sinking while guests were on it, Captain Sandy headed to the deck.

Malia wanted to assess the situation before placing blame on her team. Captain Sandy became annoyed at the lack of ownership over the problem. The situation caused some friction between them.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Malia explained her side of the story praising her deck crew and commenting on Captain Sandy’s management style. Now the captain has spoken out the subject with a much different perspective than Malia.

Captain Sandy calls out Malia for protecting deck crew on Below Deck Mediterranean

On the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 After Show, the crew discussed the jet ski incident. Captain Sandy didn’t hold back, expressing what should have happened.

“You know when I hear something on the radio, or I see something, of course, I am going to inquire, especially when it starts to damage the equipment and affects the experience of the charter guests on board,” the captain explained.

Captain Sandy also spilled that she knew immediately the bung wasn’t put in or wasn’t put in properly. She even admitted having made the mistake herself during her years of yachting.

What really bugged Captain Sandy was that Malia wasn’t honest with her, something the captain values in her crew members.

“It’s like Malia wants to ‘protect.’ We’re not in a protection business. We’re in a charter business. People make mistakes. You don’t need to protect anybody, just be honest. You’re not going to be reprimanded,” she stated.

In the end, the bungs were not properly in place on the jet ski. Malia came clean with the captain, who on the After Show reiterated it was fine, just be honest.

Malia White defends David Pascoe in jet ski drama on Below Deck Med

David Pascoe was responsible for checking over the jet ski before guests jumped on it. The deckhand took full responsibility for not having put the bung in that day on the After Show.

Malia piped in to defend David and clarify what really went wrong with the jet ski.

“To be fair to David, the bung was actually in. It just wasn’t seated correctly, so it was taking on water. But he didn’t forget completely, but he didn’t put it in correctly,” the bosun shared.

Captain Sandy Yawn didn’t like that Malia White was protecting David, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Lloyd Spencer while the captain was trying to figure out the jet ski situation.

Are you Team Captain Sandy or Team Malia in this instance?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays 9/8 on Bravo.