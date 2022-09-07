Below Deck Med alums reunite for fun-filled guy time

The boys of Below Deck Med did some bonding. Pic credit: Bravo

Three Below Deck Mediterranean stars reunited to send summer off in style with a little guy time ahead of the holiday weekend.

Colin Macy-O’Toole, Alex Radcliffe, and Bobby Giancola spent time together last week, proving once again the Below Deck family bond is strong.

Bobby helped launch Below Deck Med, appearing as a deckhand on Season 1 and returning for Season 2. Colin also appeared on two seasons of the show, working as a deckhand on Seasons 3 and 4.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 introduced Alex to fans. Although neither Bobby nor Colin were on Alex’s season, the three have become friends.

They all did Galley Talk together when it was on. Colin and Bobby were paired together, while Alex was paired with Anastasia Surmava.

Ironically, the guys were reunited this past week as Anastasia announced she was pregnant with her first child.

Below Deck Med’s Bobby Giancola, Alex Radcliffe, and Colin Macy-O’Toole reunite

Martha’s Vineyard was invaded by Below Deck Med as August came to a close. Bobby, Colin, and Alex spent time there for a guys’ reunion and a little fun in the sun.

Alex took to Instagram to share a photo of the three men posing in front of the water. Colin, Bobby, and Alex were all smiles as they each rocked a casual summer look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Colin is a way better person than us 😂😂😂,” Alex wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram

The weekend was also documented via Instagram Stories, where the guys were sitting around with drinks in hand.

Colin shared one image with no caption. Alex initially shared the other one, and Bobby reshared it.

“Boys are down bad…3 cokes at 10am,” was written across the second image.

Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram and @colin_macyotoole/Instagram and @ bgcola28/Instagram

Below Deck stars react to the Below Deck Med guys’ reunion

The comments section of Alex’s post was filled with responses from familiar faces in the Below Deck family.

Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas let Alex know he will be in Massachusetts, where Alex lives, later this month. Meanwhile, Hannah Ferrier agreed with Alex’s caption on the Instagram post.

Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram

Tanner Sterback from Below Deck also wrote in the comments section wondering about his invite. Like Hannah, Anastasia agreed Colin was better than Alex and Bobby.

Alex’s Below Deck Med castmate, Robert Westergaard, commented on how good he looks.

Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram

Bobby Giancola, Alex Radcliffe, and Colin Macy-O’Toole had a mini-reunion in Martha’s Vineyard to end summer.

They aren’t the only members of the Below Deck family sending summer off in style. Three Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums spent time in Ibiza last week too.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.