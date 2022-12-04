Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder reveals she cut her hair while ‘having a breakdown’

Natalya has a new hairstyle and she’s spilling the tea on it. Pic credit: Bravo

Natalya Scudder ended Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 with a different hairstyle than when the show was filmed.

The stew first debuted her new look when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live as her season was winding down.

Instead of her long brown hair, Natalya was sporting a shorter bob-like style that hit near her shoulders.

There’s no question that Natalya looks fabulous either way.

It turns out, though, that Natalya didn’t intend to switch up her style ahead of the Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A little something happened just hours before the virtual chat was filmed.

Natalya Scudder cut her hair while ‘having a breakdown’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natalya reshared a clip of her promoting her final appearance on WWHL alongside Below Deck Adventure chief stew Faye Clarke. Natalya was stunning with her short hair and green cutout dress on the show.

However, her shorter hairdo was hard to miss as it went perfectly with her dress. The brunette beauty used the clip and IG Story to set the record straight about her new look.

“Hahahaha when you cut your hair with the kitchen scissors whilst having a breakdown [three] hours before going on international tv #itsthehairforme,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

Anyone who watched Natalya on Below Deck Mediterranean can believe what happened to her. It certainly fits with her vibe.

Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion highlights

A majority of Season 7 of Below Deck Med focused on the interior drama, including chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb’s brief boatmance and aftermath. While Dave took responsibility for his actions, Natasha was a no-show at the reunion, earning backlash from viewers.

There was also tension involving Natalya, Natasha, and Kyle Viljoen. Things escalated between Kyle and Natalya a few times, and they went at it at the reunion show. Natalya and Kyle admitted they were in a better place than before, as she finally unblocked him on social media.

Storm Smith and Natalya dished their brief fling, sharing there are no hard feelings between them. Natalya did keep the watch but insisted she would give it back to Storm when she saw him again.

The rest of the reunion was boring, to say the least, which was on par with the season.

Now Below Deck fans get to enjoy Season 10 of the OG show and the latest spin-off, Below Deck Adventure.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.