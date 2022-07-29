Below Deck Med alum Jessica More defends Rachel Hargrove amid Below Deck and Bravo drama, takes on trolls

Jessica is also taking aim at the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More has defended Rachel Hargrove amid the chef’s Below Deck and Bravo drama. She’s taking on the trolls too.

Jessica, much like Rachel, isn’t one to shy away from speaking her mind. During her stint on Season 5 of Below Deck Med, Jess had no issues calling out Aesha Scott when she thought the latter was putting the moves on her man, Robert Westergaard.

In May, the brunette beauty was one of many Below Deck stars to speak out on the pay discrepancy at Bravo.

Now, Jess is once again not holding back her true feelings about the yachting franchise or the drama surrounding Rachel.

This week, Rachel took aim at Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. Then she put Bravo on blast before declaring she’s done with the network and Below Deck.

It seems Rachel has at least one Below Deck alum in her corner, Jess.

Jessica More defends Rachel Hargrove amid Bravo and Below Deck drama

The Below Deck Instagram fan account, @belowdeckaboveaverage shared some of Rachel’s tweets that were making headlines this week, including the ones where she called out the network and show.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to become flooded with opinions. One of those opinions was Jess, who gave the chef props.

“Good for her! They don’t support cast and will throw us under the bus in a heart beat but expect the utmost loyalty from cast members,” Jessi replied.

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

One user thanked Jess for speaking out while also suggesting more Bravo fans need to hear stuff like this to help prevent “judgment and criticism.”

Jess responded to the user, writing, “yea I really wish y’all knew the reality of it all. People think we have and made all those money from the show as well and it’s a joke.”

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum Jessica More takes on trolls

Not everyone was sympathetic or understanding of what Jess or Rachel was saying. There was one troll who blasted Jess for being on OnlyFans and also suggested the stew should have been nicer on her season of the show.

The words did not sit well with Jess, who had took on the troll with her reply.

“only fans literally has nothing to do with this lol. And what are you even talking about the way I came off and should have been nicer? I think your thinking I’m someone else buddy,” she stated.

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

It’s been quite a week for Jessica More, kicking off with her revealing she’s pregnant while showing off her baby bump in a bikini. The stew has ended the week defending chef Rachel Hargrove as she takes on Below Deck and Bravo.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.