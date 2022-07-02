Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier’s new reality TV show lands famous couple to host

Below Deck Med fans are learning more about Hannah’s next gig. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has been filming a new reality TV show and will be working with a famous couple very soon.

Last week Hannah revealed she was returning to reality television but not to the Below Deck family. It’s no secret Hannah’s exit from Below Deck Med wasn’t the best. Captain Sandy Yawn fired her for having Valium and a CBD pen.

Therefore, the news Hannah’s giving another reality television franchise a try is not surprising. Hannah fans and her former Below Deck stars are psyched for her new venture, though.

Who is the famous couple hosting Hannah Ferrier’s new reality TV show?

Hannah joined The Real Love Boat as a Cruise Director that helps singles find love out at sea. The filming takes place for over a month, with contestants hoping to find the one and win some cash.

This week, The Real Love Boat got even more star power when The Talk host Jerry O’Connell made a grand announcement that he and his wife, Rebecca Romijn, would host the show. The happy couple will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary during filming.

Jerry teased he may even get Princess Cruises and producers to help him with a vow renewal. The Talk host did not mention anything about the cast, including Hannah, during his big reveal.

Following his The Talk announcement, Rebecca and Jerry issued a statement regarding their hosting gig.

“After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true..When we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone,'” read the statement.

Although a premiere date for The Real Love Boat has yet to be set by CBS, the show is expected to debut before the end of the year.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah shares photos filming new show

Hannah has been keeping her fans updated on her latest project or rather the fun she’s having around it via social media. The Real Love Boat has been filming in the Mediterranean, and Hannah’s been taking in the sights.

One Instagram post had her enjoying some tea in turkey with a smile on her face.

Another social media photo op showed Hannah hanging out at the Acropolis in Athens.

Hannah Ferrier has fans excited for her new reality TV gig. Until then, though, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will hit Bravo airwaves soon to keep viewers entertained.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo and Monday, July 4 on Peacock.