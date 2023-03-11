Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier weighs in on Vanderpump Rules scandal

Below Mediterranean alum, Hannah Ferrier has used a blast from the past to weigh in on the Vanderpump Rules scandal.

Bravo has been plagued with the Vanderpump Rules cheating drama involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

News broke last week that Tom had been cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel for months.

Since then, it’s taken over the Bravo universe, with many stars weighing in on the hot topic.

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain had the most hilarious and Kate-like answer.

Now Hannah has shared her two cents in yet another witty and blunt manner.

Hannah Ferrier weighs in on the Vanderpump Rules scandal

Taking to Instagram, Hannah threw it back in her reaction to the Raquel and Tom scandal. Hannah stunned in a photoshoot dressed in a mustard yellow dress with thin straps that hit her near the knee.

The former chief stew looked stunning as she was photographed outside and on the beach in the fun dress. It wasn’t just Hananh that captured attention, but her reaction, which was a dig at the Vanderpump drama.

“Dreaming of a simpler time when I was on the beach shooting with @neaton.media.creative and we didn’t know Tom was cheating on Queen Ariana #teamariana,” she wrote.

Later Hannah shared a video of her husband, Josh Roberts looking at his phone as Hannah narrates the recent Vanderpump Rules chaos.

This time though, she was talking about the fact that Raquel had accused Scheana Shay of punching her after learning of the affair when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

“My husband every day since Bravo dooms day #teamariana,” Hannah teased in the caption.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier dishes on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating drama

Hannah also used her podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed! to dish all about the latest Vanderpump Rules chaos along with Ronnie Karam from Watch What Crappens. They agreed it was shocking, especially because, as Hannah pointed out, “Tom and Ariana seemed like a golden couple” of the show.

The former Below Deck Mediterranean starlet also talked about the Below Deck work aspect of reality TV.

“It’s interesting because it’s like that kind of lifestyle on that show. And when you’ve been shooting it for like 10 years, it must be so ingrained in your life. That you save stuff for camera,” she expressed.

There’s no question the friend group on Vanderpump Rules has been destroyed. Ariana was betrayed by her boyfriend and friend, taking this scandal to a new level.

Hannah Ferrier’s the latest member from the Below Deck family to weigh in on this hot topic, but she likely won’t be the last. More information regarding Raquel Lewiss and Tom Sandoval’s affair seems to come out daily, so Bravo stars will probably keep talking about it.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.