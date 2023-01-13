Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier weighs in on Below Deck Adventure ‘not got the right formula’

Hannah has given her opinion on the latest Below Deck spin-off. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier weighs in on Below Deck Adventure, which has a different production company and adds a twist to the hit-yachting show.

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure has hit its midway point, with fans and other Below Deck alums speaking their minds about the new addition to the family.

Hannah has become the latest to give her opinion on the cold-water installment and its brand-new crew.

After nearly five seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah knows a thing or two about the series.

She watches many of the spin-offs and has featured several cast members on her podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed!.

This week though, Hannah used social media to share her thoughts on Below Deck Adventure, and it became quite a discussion with other viewers.

What does Hannah Ferrier think of Below Deck Adventure?

Hannah took to Twitter to ask her followers and Below Deck fans their thoughts on the latest installment, Below Deck Adventure, while also giving her opinion too.

“How are you guys feeling about #belowdeckadventure? I’ve watched every episode and trying to get into it but can’t. It’s a different production company and they’ve just not got the formula right yet! What do you think?” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier_/Twitter

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Hannah’s tweet to become flooded with replies. One user expressed dislike for the deck team and captain who don’t seem to be helping the interior. The critic also shared that communication seems to be an issue.

Hannah did not agree with the Twitter user and instead gave a different insight on that topic.

“I actually disagree! The deck is there to help when they can. They aren’t extensions of the interior. In a season we would@normally get the boys to help out 4-5 times as apposed to every single night,” Hannah wrote.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier_/Twitter

There’s no question that chief stew Faye Clarke and bosun Lewis Lupton have struggled to find their groove.

Below Deck Adventure viewers have weighed in previously on Lewis as bosun as well as deckhand Seth Jacobson vying for Lewis’ job. Thoughts about chef Jess Condy have also been expressed in the past couple of weeks too.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier and Faye Clarke have beef

After Below Deck Adventure kicked off, Faye did an interview where she revealed that Hannah basically warned her off doing the show. It turns out, though, Hannah did not say that at all.

As the news spread like wildfire, Hannah spent time responding to social media posts to set the record straight on the subject. Hannah also reached out to Faye and had a conversation with her.

Their chat made Faye realize that she was previously DMing with a fake Hannah account and not the real deal. Faye did later use social media to reveal the misunderstanding.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo, with Seasons 1-7 streaming on Peacock.