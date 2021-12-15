Below Deck: Jessica Albert supports Rayna Lindsey amid Heather Chase drama

Jessica found a friend in Below Deck Season 9 crew member, Rayna. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Jessica Albert supports Rayna Lindsey amid Heather Chase on-screen and off-screen drama.

Season 9 of Below Deck is in full swing with some major drama exploding on the My Seanna. Captain Lee Rosbach had a stern talking with the deck team, who were making rookie mistakes.

The interior crew isn’t faring much better, with tension mounting between Heather, Fraser Olender, and Jess. Although Fraser recently clarified his criticism about Jess, he and Heather have lost their patience with her on-screen.

For Jess’ part, she isn’t bonding with the crew and has admitted that on the show. Sparks did fly with Wes O’Dell, but things became awkward when other crew members tried pushing them together.

There is another person Jess became friends with while filming Below Deck, Rayna. The two ladies shared a bunk and often complained about things to each other.

Jessica Albert from Below Deck supports Rayna Lindsey

On the recent episode of Below Deck, Heather said the N-word twice in front of Rayna, who tried to explain to the chief stew why it wasn’t appropriate to say. Heather denied saying it, causing an issue between the two ladies.

Since the episode aired, drama has unfolded off-screen too. Rayna has blasted Eddie Lucas, who she told about what Heather said, and Bravo, and Captain Lee Rosbach for not handling the situation properly.

Heather did issue an apology, but Below Deck fans are not too happy with her right now.

Jess used Instagram to praise Rayna and show her support during this drama-filled time.

“Could not have asked for a better bunkmate to go through this experience with! She brought realness and laughter to our bunk nightly. Thank you @raynalindsey you are a queen! #belowdeck #bravotv @bravotv @belowdeckbravo,” the stew captioned a photo of her and Rayna.

It’s no secret that Jess is not a Heather fan, so her support for Rayna is not surprising.

Below Deck fans react to Jessica’s post

The comments section of Jess’ post became flooded with positivity toward Rayna and Jess. They may feel like the outcasts on Below Deck, but the two ladies definitely have support.

Pic credit: @jay_blythe/Instagram

Pic credit: @jay_blythe/Instagram

Jessica Albert from Below Deck has used social media to show she is standing by her bunkmate Rayna Lindsey as drama from the show unfolds off-screen.

There is plenty of Below Deck Season 9 left to play out. However, thanks to the recent episode, one has to wonder if Jessica and Rayna will last the entire season.

Regarding the deck crew, it’s not just Rayna either. The entire team could get a plane ticket home.

What do you think of Jess showing support for Rayna?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.