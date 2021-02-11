Below Deck: Is Rachel Hargrove still dating boyfriend Vincenzo?

Rachel gives and update on her relationship with Vincenzo. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck chef, Rachel Hargrove was dating boyfriend Vincenzo during Season 8 filming. Rachel spoke about her man often, making it clear she was head over heels for him.

The chef even had a meltdown because she missed Vincenzo so much, especially since the coronavirus pandemic was heating up at the time. Rachel’s rage-filled rant, which resulted in her quitting, was impacted by her wanting to get to Vincenzo as Italy was going into lockdown.

Fans know that ultimately Rachel didn’t leave. She came back, and Captain Lee gave her a second chance. Rachel finished out the season but made waves along the way with Eddie Lucas and Francesca Rubi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Season 8 of Below Deck winds down, viewers are asking about Rachel’s relationship status with Vincenzo.

Are Rachel and Vincenzo still together?

Rachel revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Vincenzo are no longer together.

“Unfortunately, with the duration of lockdown and 22 days at sea and transit, we didn’t make it through,” the chef told Andy.

The chef sang Vincenzo’s praising during the Below Deck Season 8 After Show. Rachel spilled he was not in yachting but so understanding of her career. She also explained the challenges of being away from your partner for months at a time.

Read More Kate Chastain says she would be open to joining The Real Housewives of New York if asked

“We are not together,” Rachel shared. “Yeah, it took us five months to get back together. Well, to see each other again from the start of filming Below Deck Season 8. It took me 21 days at sea to get back to him, and before I knew it, it was done.”

Like everything in her life, Rachel has taken on a “c’est la vie” attitude regarding the breakup. The chef would rather it happen before they were married or had children.

“A clean start,” Rachel expressed. “It’s actually been a wonderful experience. Nothing’s been bad.”

Rachel’s enjoying the single life

The chef recently debuted a new look and admitted that single life agrees with her.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“I’ve got a beautiful little apartment that I love,” Rachel shared. “I’m here in a good area, where I can work on boats. I am signed onto a boat. Everything works out perfect.”

There’s no sitting back and dwelling on what might have been for chef Rachel Hargrove. She is focused on the future and whatever it may bring.

Fans can expect the chef to elaborate more on her breakup at the Below Deck Season 8 reunion. It will be one of many hot topics the My Seanna dishes on in the virtual chat.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.