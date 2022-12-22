Below Deck Galley Talk returns: Premiere date, trailer, new cast members, and more details about Bravo show

Kate and Ben are back for another round of Galley Talk. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Galley Talk is back after a lengthy hiatus with new episodes and with two new cast members and two fan-favorite alums missing from the chat.

The commentary show features former and current Below Deck stars dishing on episodes from the hit yachting franchise.

Four pairs make up the show where they voice their thoughts from home on what’s going down on Below Deck.

Galley Talk has sporadically aired on Bravo but has mostly seen it focus on the cast members dishing on episodes of the current season of the OG show.

That’s the case this time around, as Season 10 of Below Deck will be the focus for thoughts, opinions, and serious shade-throwing.

Let’s take a look at what else we know about the upcoming season of Below Deck Galley Talk.

Below Deck Galley Talk premiere date and cast members

Pregnant Kate Chastain and her pal chef Ben Robinson are back for another season of the commentary show. They team up to dish the good, the bad, and the ugly of the current crew members, which gives them a lot to talk about this time around.

Below Deck Season 6 star Josiah Carter and his friend Below Deck Med Season 1 alum Julia d’Albert Pusey are also returning, as are Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorites Bobby Giancola and Colin Macy-O’Toole.

The newest group of yachties joining the mix to dish Below Deck are Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott and Below Deck Med Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen who have become fast friends recently. They appear to be replacing Alex Radcliffe and pregnant Anastasia Surmava, who are nowhere to be found in the trailer.

Below Deck Galley Talk Season 4 will premiere on Monday, December 26 at 9/8c on Bravo for a special episode, then will move to its regular time slot on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10/9c.

What can fans expect from Below Deck Galley Talk Season 4?

Only a handful of episodes have aired in Below Deck Season 10, but it’s been filled with drama.

Camille Lamb has been causing a slew of problems for the interior team and the deck team. The Below Deck Galley Talk trailer has all the yachties dishing on Camille’s attitude, especially her snapping back at Alissa Humber.

Meanwhile, bosun Ross McHarg has been causing serious drama as he’s been making out with deckhand Katie Glaser and Alissa. Captain Lee Rosbach having to depart the season early due to health issues, and Captain Sandy Yawn replacing him will no doubt be discussed too.

No subject will be off limits for the Below Deck Galley Talk cast, especially with Aesha and Kyle, now thrown into the mix. There isn’t a new episode of Below Deck until Monday, January 2, 2023, so it looks like Below Deck Galley will have to keep fans entertained until then.

Below Deck Galley Talk premieres on Monday, December 26 at 9/8c on Bravo.