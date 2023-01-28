Below Deck: Fraser Olender opens up about working with Captain Lee versus Captain Sandy

Below Deck star Fraser Olender has opened up about working with Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn.

It was a Below Deck first this season when Captain Lee had to leave due to health issues, and Captain Sandy stepped in for him.

The move had chief stew Fraser dealing first-hand with both captains, which wasn’t easy for him.

Below Deck fans have watched Fraser endure some harsh criticism and scolding from Captain Sandy over the past couple of episodes.

The mid-season trailer had Fraser getting a stern talking to by Captain Sandy.

As the season hits the halfway point, Fraser’s getting real about the dynamic of his two captains.

Fraser Olender reveals it took time to get used to Captain Sandy Yawn

There’s no question that Captain Sandy and Captain Lee’s management styles couldn’t be more different. Captain Sandy has a more hands-on approach, something Fraser struggled to get used to when she arrived on the St. David yacht.

“She taught me a lot about myself and I think at the end of the season [you’ll] understand what I mean by that. She really opened my eyes to things I previously wouldn’t have dealt with so well — without her making sure I did,” he shared when speaking with Us Weekly.

Although Fraser didn’t go into detail, he does tease there’s so much more drama coming up as the remainder of Below Deck Season 10 hits Bravo airwaves.

What did Below Deck’s Fraser Olender say about Captain Lee Rosbach?

Fraser has worked with Captain Lee before, so he knew what to expect from him.

“I knew Captain Lee and I knew how he worked. I knew how he liked things to be run. He also trusted me and he gave me the confidence to be creative and enjoy my take on [it],” Fraser expressed to the weekly magazine.

The chief stew has much admiration for the captain. It seems the feeling’s mutual, too, as Captain Lee recently gushed over Fraser to his pal Below Deck Season 6 alum Josiah Carter.

There’s no question that Season 10 of Below Deck has been a rollercoaster ride of a season. Fraser Olender recently teased the drama has only just begun.

Captain Lee Rosbach, who had some words for Captain Sandy Yawn after Camille Lamb’s firing, returns to end the season.

However, the latest sneak peek at Below Deck Season 10 reveals chef Rachel Hargrove endures chaos, and new crew member Tyler Walker joins the team.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.