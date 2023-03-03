Below Deck: Fraser Olender calls Leigh-Ann Smith ‘My angel’ after Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber drama

Below Deck’s Fraser Olender has the perfect fit for his interior team in Leigh-Ann Smith, finally.

After dealing with Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber all season long, the chief stew found his dream team with Leigh-Ann, Tyler Walker, and Hayley De Sola Pinto.

Leigh-Ann was brought in to replace Alissa, who Captain Sandy Yawn fired for being insubordinate.

The blonde has a connection to deckhand Ben Willoughby that Below Deck viewers will get to see play out as Season 10 winds down.

Although the Below Deck sneak peek features Fraser freaking out about Leigh-Ann because of her chief stew experience, they seem to have bonded in the end.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Less than a handful of episodes remain in Season 10, but thanks to a comment by Fraser recently, Below Deck fans know he has nothing but love for Leigh-Ann.

Fraser Olender calls Below Deck stew Leigh-Ann Smith ‘My angel’

The official Instagram account for Below Deck, @belowdeckbravo, shared a photo of Leigh-Ann to introduce the newbie to the St. David team.

Fraser was the top comment on the IG post, as he didn’t hold back with how he truly feels about the stew.

“My angel is finally here, such a shining stew @leigh_annsmith_ I would work with you every day if I could,” he wrote with a little heart emoji to finish off his thought.

Several replies popped up under Fraser’s comment. One of those was from Leigh-Ann, as it appeared the lovefest feeling was mutual.

“@fraserolender Fras! 🥺Ditto a 1000 times! 🫶🏻 Your an absolute gem! #DreamTeam 😍,” Leigh-Ann shared.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Another person happy to have Leigh-Ann on the team was Hayley De Sola Pinto, who also popped up in the comments section. Hayley kept it simple, just using emojis to express her feelings.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Leigh-Ann Smith shares her excitement over joining Below Deck Season 10

After her first appearance on Below Deck, Leigh-Ann took to Instagram to reveal her excitement over being part of the hit yachting show.

“Excited to be joining the St David crew for the last stretch of the season! ⚓️ #belowdeck #belowdeckbravo,” she said in the caption of a post that featured her in selfie mode aboard the luxury yacht.

Below Deck fans eagerly populated her comments section to welcome Leigh-Ann to the crew. One of those fans was a familiar face.

It seems that Leigh-Ann has a friend in Below Deck Mediterranean alum Natasha Webb, who replied with three red heart emojis. Leigh-Ann then responded by sending love to Natasha, with the latter making it clear the feeling was mutual. Natasha also let Leigh-Ann know that she’s always there for her as a friend.

Pic credit: @leigh_annsmith_/Instagram

Fraser Olender and Leigh-Ann Smith may have got off on the wrong foot on the upcoming episode of Below Deck. Off-screen, though, they are all about love for each other.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.