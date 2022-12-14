Below Deck fans rally around Captain Lee Rosbach after he announces show exit

Captain Lee has been showered with love from Below Deck fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans are showing Captain Lee Rosbach so much love after he announced his exit from Season 10 earlier this week.

Captain Lee shocked his crew with the news that he was leaving the St. David yacht due to health issues.

The captain was not recovering from back surgery as he had hoped and felt like his medical issues were preventing him from doing right by his team.

Although the rumor mill was buzzing even before the season began that Captain Lee left early, it was challenging for Below Deck viewers to see him in pain.

There has been an outpouring of love and support for the stud of the sea following the cliffhanger episode.

As Captain Lee steps back from the show and his future on Below Deck remains up in the air, fans want him to know he’s so loved.

Below Deck fans rally around Captain Lee Rosbach

Twitter was on fire with Below Deck fans rushing to share their thoughts on Captain Lee having to exit the show and concern over his health.

One user shared a screenshot of Captain Lee and revealed the moment was heartbreaking while also expressing hope the stud of the sea comes back next year.

The sentiment of seeing Captain Lee struggle on the show was echoed more than once on Twitter.

Another user admitted to sobbing over Captain Lee having to exit the show.

There’s no question that Below Deck fans have nothing but love, respect, and understanding for Captain Lee, and hope it’s not the end of his run on the hit-yachting show.

Who do Below Deck fans want to replace Captain Lee?

Twitter was also buzzing about who will step in for Captain Lee for the rest of Below Deck Season 10.

For one user, the choice was crystal clear, Eddie Lucas.

Sadly, that’s not an option, as Eddie put Bravo and the show on blast earlier this year, confirming he would never be part of the franchise again.

Another viewer expressed it’s, “captain Lee or BUST.”

Captain Lee Rosbach won’t be sticking around Below Deck for the rest of Season 10, and Eddie won’t be taking over for him. However, a replacement has been named, and you can read all about it here.

As for whether or not Captain Lee will be back for Season 11, the stud of the sea has admitted he’s not ready to retire. Season 11 should start filming in February, which means, hopefully, there will be some answers then.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.