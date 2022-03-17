Below Deck Down Under cast: Who’s the crew on the new Below Deck spin-off and where to find them on Instagram?

There are some new faces joining the Below Deck family. Pic credit: Bravo

The newest Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Down Under, has officially hit the airwaves less than a year after it was announced that Below Deck was developing a spin-off based in Australia.

Finally, the highly anticipated show has premiered on Peacock.

The first three episodes have dropped and Below Deck fans are asking about the Below Deck Down Under cast members, including where to find them on Instagram.

There’s one familiar face helping launch the new series. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott takes on the chief stew role. Aesha endures challenges and situations she’s never been in before.

Along with Aesha making headlines about her new Below Deck Down Under gig, Captain Jason Chambers has also had Below Deck fans buzzing. The captain’s good looks have garnered him a lot of attention.

Captain Jason’s unlike any other captain in the Below Deck franchise. Aesha recently shared what made him so different from Captain Sandy Yawn. Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier knows Captain Jason and gushed over Aesha getting the opportunity to work with him.

Aesha needs no introduction, and Captain Jason has already made his mark on Below Deck fans. So, let’s take a look at the rest of the yachties joining Captain Jason and Aesha on Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

The interior crew

Chef Ryan McKeown brings a lot of drama to M/Y Thalassa yacht. It’s easy to see in the first five minutes Ryan’s a chef that wants things his way. Ryan even admits in his first confessional that people describe him as “arrogant.”

The two stews joining Aesha on the interior crew are Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek. Tumi is a South African beauty that considers herself a citizen of the world, according to her Instagram bio.

Magda hails from Mexico City. Along with being in yachting, she’s a model who loves extreme sports and traveling. Based on the trailer, Aesha and Magda butt heads this season.

The deck team

Bosun Jamie Sayed leads the deck crew, and it’s just one of his many ventures. The dark-haired hunk lives in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he does a podcast and writes a blog. Jamie frequently promotes his travels and business ventures on Instagram.

Deckhand Benny Crawley not only works on yachts, but he’s also a Forex/Crypto Trader and coach with his own business called Mindful trading. According to his Instagram bio, Benny’s also a DJ.

Brittini Burton’s the only female deckhand in the exterior crew. The blond beauty hails from Michigan and started her yachting career in the interior. She has a podcast that focuses on empowering female sexuality.

Rounding out, the exterior crew is deckhand Culver Bradbury, who hails from Maryland but currently resides in Florida. Culver graduated from college with a degree in Applied Science and Exercise Science before joining the yachting world.

Oh, what an interesting group of crew members to kick off the inaugural season of Below Deck Down Under! The first three episodes have dropped on Peacock, so go get more acquainted with this intriguing and good-looking group of yachties.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Thursdays on Peacock.