Below Deck Down Under: Here’s what happens in the first five minutes of Season 1 premiere

The newest Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Down Under, will hit airwaves in one week.

Below Deck Down Under takes place in Australia, specifically the tropical Whitsunday Islands. The location gives Below Deck fans a completely different feel than the other three yachting shows.

Captain Jason Chambers helms the new series with Below Deck Med alum Aesha Scott as the chief stew. Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean recently expressed how thrilled she was that her two friends are working together on Below Deck Down Under.

The rest of the crew includes chef Ryan McKeown, stews Magda Ziomek and Tumi Mhlongo, bosun Jamie Sayed with deckhands Ben Crawley, Culver Bradbury, and Brittini Burton rounding out the group.

What happens in the first five minutes of Below Deck Down Under Season 1 premiere?

Unlike Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the newest spin-off will not air on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is a Peacock original and will only be released on the streaming service for now.

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under premieres on Peacock on Thursday, March 17, with the first three episodes dropping at once. After that, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Ahead of the Season 1 premiere, Below Deck fans have been given a glimpse of what to expect from the series, thanks to Bravo Insider. The show kicks off with Aesha coming aboard the M/Y Thalassa luxury yacht.

Aesha meets Captain Jason, and they instantly have a bond. The captain informs Aesha that the gorgeous boat’s in great shape. Captain Jason also reveals he washed the boat the other day, which cues to a flashback of the shirtless captain washing the yacht.

After receiving the CVs for her two stews, Aesha heads off to the crew mess. Bosun Jamie arrives next to meet Captain Jason.

It’s Jamie’s first time as bosun, so the captain will have to do some extra training. Jamie reveals he’s a little older than other bosuns, so there’s no messing around in his eyes.

Aesha Scott and chef Ryan have an awkward chat

Next chef Ryan comes in hot to meet Aesha. The chief stew asks him if he’s like most yacht chefs who like to throw tantrums. Ryan replies, “Yeah, don’t be stupid.”

In his confessional, the chef reveals most people describe him as arrogant. Chef Ryan makes it clear he will do what he wants to do. The first-look trailer showed drama between the chef and chief stew. It appears the tension starts right away.

After their awkward chat, Aesha shows chef Ryan his bunk. The rest of the crew slowly show up on the luxury yacht with the three deckhands chatting together and the two stews having their own conversation.

Below Deck Down Under premiers on Thursday, March 17 on Peacock.