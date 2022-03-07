Below Deck Down Under: Captain Jason Chambers dubbed #captaincutie in new teaser

Captain Jason helms the latest Below Deck spin-off dropping this month. Pic credit: Peacock

A new teaser for Below Deck Down Under reveals Captain Jason Chambers has been dubbed #captaincutie as the crew and guests gush over him.

Below Deck Down Under is the latest spin-off in the Below Deck family. It takes place in Australia’s tropical Whitsunday Islands, giving viewers a whole new experience when watching the hit yachting franchise.

Unlike the other Below Deck shows, Below Deck Down Under will air exclusively on Peacock. The first three episodes drop on Thursday, March 17, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Captain Jason Chambers dubbed #captaincutie in new Below Deck Down Under teaser

Since Captain Jason was revealed to be launching Below Deck Down Under, fans have been drooling over him. Thanks to a new teaser dropped by Peacock, Captain Jason’s new nickname #captaincutie has been revealed.

It’s not just charter guests that have their eye on the captain. In the video, stew Magda Ziomek comments on Captain Jason’s good looks, calling him “so handsome.”

Oh yes, Captain Jason and his hotness will be a significant storyline for Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under.

However, Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean has revealed there’s a lot more to the captain than his looks. Captain Jason and Hannah know each other from the yachting industry in Sydney, Australia.

The entire crew of Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is an extremely good-looking group. Peacock even references the hot crew in the new teaser.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Med alum Aesha Scott takes on the chief stew role on Below Deck Down Under. Tumi Mhlongo and Magda join her on the interior team. Chef Ryan McKeown steps into the galley. Based on the teaser, he butts heads with Aesha.

Bosun Jamie Sayed leads the exterior crew. Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley join Jamie on the deck.

What else does the Below Deck Down Under teaser reveal?

Not only is the M/Y Thalassa crew hot, but they are also bringing the drama. The teaser features loads of fights, tension, yelling, drunkenness, and crying.

A couple of dangerous situations occur too. One involves the possible evacuation from the luxury yacht.

It’s not all drama, though. The crew and guests embark on epic excursions involving wildlife and ocean life.

Meet the Crew | Below Deck Down Under | Peacock

Watch this video on YouTube

Below Deck Down Under brings an entirely different vibe to the hit-yachting franchise and not just because of smoking hot Captain Jason Chambers. The location and adventures are something never seen in the Below Deck family.

Are you looking forward to Below Deck Down Under Season 1?

Below Deck Down Under premieres on Thursday, March 17 on Peacock.