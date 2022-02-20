Below Deck stars react to Aesha Scott’s Below Deck Down Under chief stew gig

Aesha’s helping launch the latest Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stars have reacted to Aesha Scott’s Below Deck Dow Under chief stew gig after her exciting news was announced.

For months the rumor mill was buzzing that Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha was helping launch the newest Below Deck spin-off. This week the news was confirmed when the first look trailer dropped, revealing Aesha as the chief stew.

The trailer not only gained excitement over Aesha’s return but also because of hunky Captain Jason Chambers. Below Deck fans were drooling over the new captain in the hit-yachting franchise.

As Below Deck Med fans know, Aesha was introduced on Season 4 and returned for half of Season 5 following her good friend Hannah Ferrier’s firing.

Aesha quickly became a fan-favorite and remains beloved by most of the Below Deck family. Well, except for Jessica More, who accused Aesha of putting the moves of her then-boyfriend, Robert Westergaard.

The love for Aesha was on full display after her new Below Deck Down Under gig, with stars of the franchise gushing over her.

Below Deck stars react to Aesha Scott on Below Deck Down Under

After the Below Deck Down Under trailer dropped, Aesha shared news about her next venture on social media.

“I am soooo so excited to officially let you guys know that I’ll be your CHIEF STEW for the brand new series BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER!!!!! Such a gorgeous location, awesome crew, and a fabulous season. You have all been so supportive of my time as Second Stew, I would love for you to all follow along the next stage of my journey and see what I can do as Chief Stew,” Aesha captioned the Instagram post.

The comments section of Aesha’s social media announcement became flooded with love and support for her. Several famous faces from the Below Deck franchise left remarks showing their happiness for Aesha.

Heather Chase, Izzy Wouters, Christine Bugsy Drake, and Aesha’s good friend, Julia d’Albert Pusey responded with happiness for the new chief stew.

Former Below Deck Mediterranean stars Alex Radcliffe, Katie Flood, and Malia White also showed up in the comments section to congratulate the new chief stew in the Below Deck family.

Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn respond to Aesha’s Below Deck Down Under gig

Aesha’s post announcing her new Below Deck Down Under gig wasn’t the only place Below Deck stars were reacting to her exciting news.

Hannah used Instagram Stories to praise her former colleague and friend, declaring, “cant think of a better person to lead the interior in below deck down under! Can not wait to watch you rule the boat my love.”

Captain Sandy Yawn expressed her happiness for Aesha via Twitter, writing, “So happy for Aesha! Congrats on being Chief Stew for the new show in the #BelowDeck franchise.”

So happy for Aesha! Congrats on being Chief Stew for the new show in the #BelowDeck franchise! #BelowDeckDownUnder airs on @peacockTV starting March 17th! 🛳⚓🦈🥽 pic.twitter.com/lp8F1tjhNO — Captain Sandy Yawn (@CaptSandyYawn) February 16, 2022

There’s so much love coming from the Below Deck family in support of Aesha Scott and her new chief stew role on Below Deck Down Under.

Are you excited to see Aesha back on reality television?

Below Deck Down Under premieres on Thursday, March 17 on Peacock.