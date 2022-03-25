Below Deck Down Under: Aesha Scott shares why she returned to Below Deck and who gave her chief stew advice

Aesha couldn’t be happier to be back on reality TV. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has shared why she returned to the Below Deck franchise and who gave her chief stew advice.

Aesha’s no stranger to the Below Deck family. The New Zealand native appeared on two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean.

She quickly became a fan favorite who built a close friendship with Hannah Ferrier and the newly engaged Anastasia Surmava. There was also a boatmance with Jack Stirrup, which Aesha recently revealed if she regretted.

Despite the drama, crying, and craziness of filming the yachting show, Aesha was beyond thrilled to be asked to help launch Below Deck Down Under.

Aesha Scott shares why she returned to the Below Deck franchise

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aesha got real about why she chose to come back to the hit yachting series.

It turns out she was the one who pushed for another stint on reality television but not for the reason one might think.

“I really wanted to be part of another show because it’s just the best thing that’s ever happened to me. So, I just reached back out to Bravo, and I was like, ‘Hey, I am still doing some yachting, and I really love the experience. Is there anything else coming up?’ And they were like, ‘Well, actually…’ And so, it just flowed on from there. And so, I’m so glad that I asked.”

Below Deck Mediterranean alums give Aesha advice on her chief stew role

However, the producers wanted Aesha to be the chief stew this time around. Aesha wasted no time seeking out a couple of people she knew would have great advice on helping her in the new role.

The first person was, of course, her pal Hannah, who gave Aesha the best advice.

“The biggest thing was she was like, ‘Just don’t worry,'” Aesha expressed to ET.

Hannah reassured Aesha that she would figure it out once the cameras started rolling again. It was good advice because it helped Aesha remember, “The moment the camera started rolling, everything else fizzles away.”

Aesha also reached out to Below Deck Med alum Bugsy Drake to pick her brain about her incredible tablescaping talents. Bugsy helped guide Aesha through a few of her tablescapes.

As Below Deck Down Under, viewers have seen Tumi Mhlongo has mastered the art of decorating a table, so Aesha didn’t have to worry too much on that front.

Reaching out to Hannah and Bugsy reminded Aesha of another reason she’s over the moon to be part of the Below Deck franchise.

“I think that that’s a really beautiful thing about this franchise, is we really are all one family,” she stated. “And it doesn’t matter if you’ve been on multiple seasons and you’re this total Below Deck guru, or if you’re brand new, or whatever..”

Are you happy Aesha is back?

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.