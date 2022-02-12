Below Deck continues to be a mega-hit for Bravo. Pic credit: Bravo

A couple of Below Deck casting calls tease more seasons of the hit yachting franchise are coming, and that’s music to fans’ ears.

There’s no question that Below Deck remains ratings gold for Bravo. Despite Season 9 bringing a slew of backlash, thanks to an unlikable cast and a racial slur said on the show, fans are still invested in the franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 debuts in less than two weeks. The trailer reveals fans are in for one wild and crazy ride, including Daisy Kelliher and Gary King making out.

Even with the off-screen drama that can plague certain seasons of Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, viewers are still invested in the series. The franchise has become so popular, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure are slated to debut this year.

Below Deck casting calls tease more seasons are coming

As Below Deck fans begin to wonder about Below Deck Season 10, a new casting call has gone out for yachties.

The Instagram account @dianawallacecasting has revealed the hit franchise is looking for new crew members.

“NOW CASTING YACHTIES! Below Deck is a reality docu-series that follows an energetic and charismatic group of experienced yachties working and living aboard a luxurious mega yacht.”

“Do you have the passion for the open sea and the desire to travel to exotic locations while catering to some of the world’s most prestigious charter guests? If so, we might be looking for you! The following paid positions may be available: *CAPTAIN *BOSUN *CHEF *DECKHAND *CHIEF STEW *STEW,” read the post with directions for those interested to email dianawallacecasting@gmail.com.

There is no indication what season the casting call is for, but it’s not for Season 10 of Below Deck. Crew members for the OG show featuring Captain Lee have already been cast as filming begins any day now.

It’s unclear if the casting call is for Below Deck or Below Deck Med either. The requirements don’t include sailing experience, so it’s likely not for Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The comments section featured a familiar face with a suggestion for a new applicant. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 star Kelsie Goglia tagged a friend she thinks should apply.

Pic credit: @dianawallacecasting/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 casting call

Another casting call has gone out for a Below Deck spin-off that hasn’t aired Season 1 yet. Below Deck Down Under wants guests for Season 2.

Below Deck Charter Guests Casting shared a post on Facebook with requirements for groups interested in appearing on the show.

“Searching for Guests who want to be pampered but also are adventurous!!! For Below Deck Down Under a new series, that focuses on activities under water, the most amazing toys and experiences in the ocean. Dates are April/May,” the post read before telling applicants to email belowdeck.casting@51minds.com.

Pic credit: Below Deck Charter Guests Casting Page/Facebook

As for Below Deck Down Under Season 1, information on when it will drop on Peacock should be coming within the next few weeks.

There’s good news for Below Deck fans. A couple of casting calls reveal more seasons of the hit-yachting franchise are gearing up for new seasons.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.