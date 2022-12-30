Below Deck alum Kate Chastain’s pregnancy: Here’s everything we know so far

Kate’s taking on motherhood in 2023. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain’s pregnant and expecting her first child next year, and she’s slowly giving fans some insight into the next chapter in her life.

Kate announced her exciting news earlier this month.

The former chief stew dropped the bombshell news ahead of the premiere of her upcoming show, The Traitors.

It was there that Kate opened up about how her friend and The Traitors’ costar Brandi Glanville has inspired her as a mom.

Although her initial announcement didn’t reveal a lot about her pregnancy, Kate has since spilled some more tea about it.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Kate Chastain’s due date, baby daddy, gender, and more pregnancy details

During a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following her pregnancy announcement, Kate showed off her baby bump and revealed her due date. Kate’s first child is due in May 2023.

The Below Deck Galley Talk star also spilled that she knows the sex of her baby but is keeping that info to herself for right now. She also has a name picked out for her bundle of joy, and the moniker has significant meaning to Kate’s family.

Like Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares, Kate will be a single mom. The yachtie admitted on WHHL she’s raising her child solo. Kate has not dished any details about the baby’s father either.

When speaking with E! News, Kate shared that Shahs of Sunset star MJ Javid has inspired her to be a cool mom and that being a chief stew definitely helped her prepare for motherhood.

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on Kate Chastain’s pregnancy

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate have been friends ever since she joined Below Deck Season 2. Even though Kate’s no longer on the show, their friendship remains stronger than ever.

The captain opened up to People Magazine about Kate’s impending motherhood while talking about his sudden departure from Below Deck.

“I couldn’t be more elated for her. I have no doubt she’s going to be a great mom,” he shared. “She’s taken on a big challenge, but she’s more than up to it. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen her this happy.”

Kate Chastain’s new show, The Traitors, drops on Thursday, March 12, on Peacock, so Below Deck fans can expect to hear more about her pregnancy as the show nears. She will be doing a media blitz for the show, which was one reason she announced the news in December because her growing baby bump was getting too hard to hide.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.