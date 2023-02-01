Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shares pregnancy update

Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain has shared an update on her pregnancy, and she looked fabulous while doing it.

Kate announced the exciting yet shocking news she was going to be a mom last year.

The Traitors starlet debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the premiere of the Peacock show.

It’s been a couple of months since Kate spilled her baby tea.

The other night, Kate stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with host Andy Cohen alongside Below Deck Season 10 star Katie Glaser.

Andy couldn’t resist trying to pry some details out of Kate about her pregnancy, and she happily answered some of them.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain gushes over pregnancy

The Below Deck alum stunned in a bright red flowy dress that wrapped around her shoulders and her waist that hid her baby bump slightly when she sat down. Kate certainly had that pregnancy glow about her.

Andy, of course, asked Kate how she was feeling, and it turns out Kate has been having the best pregnancy.

“I feel so lucky. It’s been the easiest pregnancy ever. Well, my only. But yeah, very easy,” she shared.

Kate admitted that she didn’t think motherhood was in the cards for her, even though it was something she’s wanted for a long time.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen for me, so I just feel so lucky,” the Below Deck alum expressed.

Along with gushing over her pregnancy, Kate also recently revealed her plans to team up with her friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville for their own show.

Kate does know the baby’s sex and has chosen a name, but she’s keeping that information to herself. As for her baby daddy, that’s also being kept private. She has previously stated she will be raising the child on her own with a little bit of help from family and friends.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain weighs in on Bravo drama

During her appearance on WWHL, Andy couldn’t resist having Kate share her thoughts on some of the latest drama in the Bravo universe. After all, no one dishing dirt or speaks their mind better than the former chief stew.

When it comes to Camille Lamb or Alissa Humber being the problem stew, Kate said, “I think they both were problems.”

Speaking to Camille, Andy wanted to know if the stew hooking up with Ben Willoughby while Tony Duarte was bad etiquette or just part of yachting, to which Kate confirmed, “it’s bad etiquette.”

Kate also weighed in on The Real Housewives of Potomac feud between Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, revealing she’s Team Charrisse. As for Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon getting married again, Kate was on board. The drama between Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton has Kate admitting she can’t keep up.

Heather Gay’s black eye on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been one hot topic as Season 3 came to a close. Kate shared her thoughts on it, declaring, “I think she just got drunk and like hit her eye somewhere.

Andy also asked if Kate was an Angie Harrington or Angie Katsanevas fan, to which Kate admitted to loving Angie H.

Kate Chastain dished some hot topics this week, including giving an update on her pregnancy. The Below Deck alum will welcome her little angel in May, so fans can expect updates as her due date nears.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.