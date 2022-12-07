Below Deck alum Kate Chastain returns to reality television in The Traitor – – Here’s what we know

Kate’s dipping her toe back into the reality TV world. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans can rejoice Kate Chastain will be back on the small screen soon, but it won’t be on the hit yachting franchise.

Last spring, the rumor mill was buzzing that Kate would be joining a new Peacock reality TV show.

Well, it turns out that’s true.

Kate will be one of ten fan-favorite reality TV stars joining ten non-famous faces to compete in challenges to help them all win cash.

There’s a twist, though, to this new series hosted by Alan Cumming, and it won’t be as simple as competing in challenges for money.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what we know about The Traitor so far.

Kate Chastain joins Peacock reality TV show The Traitor

The Traitor is based on a popular Dutch series of the same name that’s a psychological adventure focused on deceit. While the 20 contestants are supposed to work together to win a massive prize pot, not everyone is on the same page.

Three contestants will be working together to steal the cash from the rest of the group. Things get dicey as deception, alliances, and betrayal take over the game.

The show’s set in a secluded and luxurious castle in the Scottish Highlands, where all the contestants will stay together for the duration of the competition.

Other reality TV stars joining Kate for this new experience include Big Brother stars Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, Survivor alums Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, former The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Kyle Cooke from Sumer House, Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, Olympian Ryan Lochte, and Kate’s pal The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville.

Peacock shared an Instagram post announcing the show, teasing, “Don’t be deceived. Actually, do be deceived. That’s why it’s fun. @alancummingreally hosts #TheTraitorsUS, where reality TV icons and America’s best game players compete in a game of alliance, deception, and even… murder 👀.”

All ten episodes of The Traitor will drop on Peacock on January 12, 2023.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain and RHOBH alum Brandi Brandi Glanville tease The Traitor

It’s no secret that Kate and Brandi are pals. They not only hung out at BravoCon, but Kate recently appeared on Brandi’s podcast, where Kate dragged Below Deck Mediterreanan Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb.

After news broke that Brandi and Kate will be starring on a reality TV show together, Kate teased their appearance via Twitter. Kate tweeted a clip of Gina Davis and Susan Sarandon from the cult classic film Thelma & Louise.

Brandi retweeted it, adding her own spicy words hinting people might not be ready for them.

Not sure they’re ready for us 🔥 https://t.co/ynnO3Qez0J — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 7, 2022

Kate Chastain isn’t returning to Below Deck. However, her new show sounds very entertaining.

Will you be watching The Traitor?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Traitor drops on Peacock on Thursday, January 12, 2023.