Below Deck alum Kate Chastain reflects on BravoCon after taking ‘an entire week’ to recover

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain reflected on BravoCon after taking some much-needed time to rest.

Kate may no longer be on Below Deck, but the chief stew will always hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

The blonde beauty helped make the OG show what it is, thanks to her snarky wit and close bond with Captain Lee Rosbach.

These days Kate has left the show but not Bravo behind as she was chosen to interview Bravolebrities at the highly anticipated fan event.

It was the perfect job for Kate because she’s a huge fan of other Bravo shows like The Real Housewives, often sharing on thoughts on the franchise drama via social media.

After BravoCon ended, Kate took some downtime before compiling a video of clips from the event to share with her fans.

Kate Chastain reflects on BravoCon

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared video footage from BravoCon of her interviewing Captain Lee, joking about Andy Cohen’s Legends ball, and her chatting with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

Kate also enjoyed a night out with Captain Lee, his lovely wife Mary Anne, and hunky Captain Jason Chambers. She even posed with Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorite Mzi “Zee” Dempers and teased some footage from her interviews.

The blonde beauty put her best fashion foot forward in a stunning tight red dress to chat with Captain Lee. Kate also rocked a tight pink long-sleeved dress with a high slit to interview all the Below Deck captains for one panel.

Kate was a vision in a plunging silver number that had her Zee and a blue patterned one-shoulder number for more chatty content.

“I had to rest for almost an entire week after #Bravocon” was the caption on Kate’s Instagram Post.

Below Deck fans react to Kate Chastain’s Instagram post

It didn’t take long for Kate’s comments section of her post to become flooded with love.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan was one of the first to respond by writing, “Yes Kate.”

Other comments gushed over Kate’s look, remarked about missing her on television, and enjoyed seeing her back together with her pal, the stud of the sea.

Kate Chastain won’t return to Below Deck any time soon unless it’s as a charter guest. The trailer for Season 10 dropped at BravoCon, filled with lots of crew drama and no indication Kate was back for a visit.

What fans can count on, though, is that Kate will continuously express her thoughts with humor, just like recently when she asked Kathy Hilton to yell at her.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.